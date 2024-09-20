Veteran Malayalam Actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma Dies at 79

Renowned Malayalam actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma passed away on Friday at the age of 79 after undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at a private hospital in Kochi. Ponnamma had been hospitalized for several months due to her declining health.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his deep sorrow over her demise, stating, "I express my profound grief over the passing of Kaviyoor Ponnamma, who won the hearts of Malayalis through her roles as a mother. Her long artistic career extended beyond cinema to theater and television."
He added that her passing marks the end of an illustrious chapter in Malayalam cinema, emphasizing that she will remain in the hearts of her audience through her memorable characters. The Chief Minister extended heartfelt condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time.
Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian also paid tribute, recalling Ponnamma's ability to capture the hearts of Malayalis through her iconic mother roles. Beginning her career as a singer, she transitioned into acting, amassing an impressive body of work that included around a thousand films over six decades.
Ponnamma's funeral is scheduled for tomorrow, with public viewing taking place at Kalamassery Municipal Town Hall. She was celebrated for her roles in films such as Asuravithu, Velutha Kathreena, Karakana Kadal, Theerthayathra, Nirmalyam, Chenkol, Bharatham, Santanagopalam, Sukrutham, and many more. Additionally, she contributed her voice as a playback singer in eight films and appeared in over 25 television series.
Notably, Ponnamma portrayed the mother to many prominent actors, including Sathyan, Madhu, Prem Nazir, Soman, Sukumaran, Mammootty, and Mohanlal. Alongside her beloved maternal roles, she also explored diverse characters, including negative roles, and even produced the film Meghatheertham.
Kaviyoor Ponnamma’s legacy in Malayalam cinema will be cherished by fans and colleagues alike, as she leaves behind a rich tapestry of performances that resonated deeply with audiences.