Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Ace’ Now Streaming on Prime Video: All You Need to Know About the Romantic Crime Comedy

In the ever-evolving landscape of Indian cinema, Vijay Sethupathi continues to surprise his audience with unconventional roles and genre-defying stories. His latest film, Ace, a romantic crime comedy directed by Arumuga Kumar, may not have had a successful theatrical run, but it’s now finding a new audience on OTT. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil and Telugu, Ace brings together an eclectic mix of romance, humour, and suspense. With Rukmini Vasanth making her Tamil debut and a gripping plot that unfolds in the underbelly of a foreign land, the film is gaining traction online and proving that some stories get their real break after the big screen.
OTT Release Details
-
Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
-
OTT Release Date: June 14, 2025
-
Languages Available: Tamil and Telugu
-
Box Office Performance: Less than ₹10 crore net
-
Current Status: Trending at #3 on Prime Video India
The digital release was not heavily promoted by Prime Video, but Vijay Sethupathi himself took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce it on June 14, writing, “High stakes, Higher thrills! Watch #Ace streaming now on @Primevideoin!”
About the Film: A Genre-Bending Tale
Ace combines elements of romance, crime, and comedy, offering audiences a genre-mixing narrative with a distinct flavour. It was initially teased under the working title Vijay Sethupathi 51, as it marked his 51st lead role.
Plot Synopsis
Vijay Sethupathi plays Kannan a.k.a. Bolt, a man with dreams of building a new life abroad. However, fate has other plans. What begins as a seemingly straightforward heist spirals into a deadly web of crime and survival, where Bolt must outwit not just his enemies but also his destiny.
Cast and Crew Highlights
-
Lead Actor: Vijay Sethupathi
-
Female Lead: Rukmini Vasanth (in her Tamil debut)
-
Supporting Cast: Yogi Babu, B.S. Avinash, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Divya Pillai
-
Director, Writer, and Producer: Arumuga Kumar
-
Music Composer: Justin Prabhakaran
-
Background Score: Sam C.S.
-
Filming Location: Predominantly shot in Malaysia
The film was wrapped up in just six months and had its theatrical release on May 23, 2025, with a global release a day later.
High stakes, Higher thrills ❤️🔥! Watch #Ace streaming now on @Primevideoin !https://t.co/YM6NpZQTuQ— VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) June 14, 2025
@rukminitweets @7CsPvtPte @Aaru_Dir @iYogiBabu @samcsmusic @shreyaghosal @KapilKapilan_#KaranBRawat @andrews_avinash @rajNKPK @DivyaPillaioffl @Denes_Astro @yogeshdir… pic.twitter.com/nw0qVkHgbH
Reception and Response
Though Ace underperformed theatrically, the film is now witnessing a second life on OTT. Despite the lack of traditional digital promotion, its rising rank on Prime Video suggests strong word-of-mouth and growing viewer curiosity. This quick transition from theatres to digital — less than a month — breaks the usual trend for Tamil films, which often take longer to appear online.
Ace is a second shot for fans of Vijay Sethupathi and lovers of genre-blending cinema. With its mix of romance, quirky humour, and high-stakes drama, the film is poised to gain the appreciation it missed during its theatrical release. Now streaming on Prime Video, Ace is worth a watch for its performances, music, and unusual plot twists.
