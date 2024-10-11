Village Rockstars 2 Wins 'Kim Jiseok Award' for Best Film at Busan Film Festival

Village Rockstars 2, the sequel to an Award-winning feature written, directed and produced by National Award-winning filmmaker Rima Das which had its World Premiere at the 29th Busan International Film Festival as the only Indian feature selected in the Jiseok Competition section has won the much coveted Kim Jiseok Award for ‘Best Film’.
Village Rockstars 2 will have its India Premiere at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024 in the South Asia Competition. The festival will be held from October 19th to 24th.
The Jiseok jury, including Christian Jeune, Prasanna Vithanage and Shin Suwon, described Village Rockstars 2 as “an honest poetic expression of everyday life, showing the harmony between nature and mankind through the struggles and gaze of a young girl”.
The film produced by Flying River Films, Akanga Film Asia stars Bhanita Das, Basanti Das, Junumoni Boro, Boloram Das, and Manabendra Das.
Thrilled about winning the award, the writer-director-producer Rima Das said, "Receiving the Kim Jiseok Award, in honour of someone who dedicated his life to the growth of Asian cinema, is truly a privilege.”
She faced a lot of scepticism when she decided to make the sequel to Village Rockstars. She said, “It was a risky and bold decision to make a sequel to an independent film, especially trying to maintain the purity of the first film, but I’m so glad we did. It feels amazing to see our hard work recognized. Now, for those asking about Village Rockstars 3 - maybe in the future!”
Further, she added, “I am thankful to the jury for seeing the beauty in our world, and to the Busan International Film Festival for having us. I am grateful to everyone who inspires me, reminds me to keep going, and believes in the magic of storytelling. Special thanks to Bhanita Das, the cast, the entire team, and my family for their patience over the past four years, and to my co-producer Fran Borgia.”
Das’ Award-winning feature Village Rockstars that made waves internationally and in India following its premiere at Toronto International Film Festival in 2017, won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 2018 and was India’s Official Entry to the Academy Awards 2019.
Synopsis
In a charming village, a teenage girl passionately pursues her musical dream. However, life's harsh realities challenge her innocence. As she faces these trials, she embarks on a journey to rediscover the profound connection between music and life, seeking a new harmony in the symphony of her dreams.
About Rima Das
Rima Das, a two-time National award-winning filmmaker, is known for making indigenous and realistic stories that explore complicated relationships, finding purpose, coming of age and life amidst nature. She became an Academy Awards member in 2024. She is also one of the Brand Ambassadors of Toronto International Film Festival’s 'Share Her Journey' campaign that champions the cause of gender equality in cinema. GQ India named Rima Das as one of the Most Influential Young Indians of 2018.
Her films Village Rockstars, 2017, Bulbul Can Sing, 2018 and Tora's Husband, 2022 premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The films were collectively screened at over 150 prestigious film festivals around the world winning over 75 Awards. She has donned multiple hats of writer, director, producer, cinematographer, editor for her projects.
Cast and Crew
Cast: Bhanita Das, Basanti Das, Junumoni Boro, Boloram Das, Manabendra Das
Writer: Rima Das
Director of Photography: Rima Das
Editor: Rima Das
Sound Designer: Shreyank Nanjappa
Music Director: Pallab Talukdar
Colorist: Mark Song
Production Designer: Rima Das
Producer/s: Rima Das
Production Company/ies: Flying River Films, Akanga Film Asia
Co-Producer: Fran Borgia, Jaya Das
Additional Editor: Khushboo Agarwal
Costume Designer: Pallavi Talukdar, Mallika Das