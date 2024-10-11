Village Rockstars 2 Wins 'Kim Jiseok Award' for Best Film at Busan Film Festival

The film produced by Flying River Films, Akanga Film Asia stars Bhanita Das, Basanti Das, Junumoni Boro, Boloram Das, and Manabendra Das.

Thrilled about winning the award, the writer-director-producer Rima Das said, "Receiving the Kim Jiseok Award, in honour of someone who dedicated his life to the growth of Asian cinema, is truly a privilege.”

She faced a lot of scepticism when she decided to make the sequel to Village Rockstars. She said, “It was a risky and bold decision to make a sequel to an independent film, especially trying to maintain the purity of the first film, but I’m so glad we did. It feels amazing to see our hard work recognized. Now, for those asking about Village Rockstars 3 - maybe in the future!”