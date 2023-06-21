Virupaksha on OTT Platform: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Where to Watch

"Virupaksha" is a critically acclaimed horror film that made its debut on May 21, 2023. With a stellar cast that includes Samyukta Mohan and Sai Dharam, this highly anticipated film has secured digital streaming rights with Netflix. "Virupaksha" has not only garnered critical acclaim but has also achieved remarkable success at the box office. With domestic sales amounting to Rs 37 crore, supplemented by an additional Rs 8.5 crore from India and overseas markets, the movie has amassed a total global collection of Rs 45.5 crore. This commercial triumph solidifies "Virupaksha" as Sai Dharam Tej's most successful venture to date.
If you missed the theatrical release or wish to relive the experience, "Virupaksha" is now available to stream on Netflix. You can watch this captivating film from the comfort of your own home.
The cast of "Virupaksha" boasts an impressive lineup of talented actors. Sai Dharam Tej, Ravi Krishna, Samyuktha Menon, Kamal Kamaraju, Sai Chand, Brahmaji, Sunil, and Rajeev Kanakala deliver stellar performances in key roles, adding depth and authenticity to the story.
The plot revolves around a mysterious individual whose occult activities result in unexplained fatalities within a village. As the villagers search for the culprit, the eerie incidents persist, casting fear and apprehension across the entire community. Prepare to be enthralled by the suspense and thrill that unfold as they delve deeper into the dark secrets lurking within the village.