Virupaksha on OTT Platform: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Where to Watch

Cast and Plot

The cast of "Virupaksha" boasts an impressive lineup of talented actors. Sai Dharam Tej, Ravi Krishna, Samyuktha Menon, Kamal Kamaraju, Sai Chand, Brahmaji, Sunil, and Rajeev Kanakala deliver stellar performances in key roles, adding depth and authenticity to the story.

The plot revolves around a mysterious individual whose occult activities result in unexplained fatalities within a village. As the villagers search for the culprit, the eerie incidents persist, casting fear and apprehension across the entire community. Prepare to be enthralled by the suspense and thrill that unfold as they delve deeper into the dark secrets lurking within the village.