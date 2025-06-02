Vrusshabha First Look: Mohanlal Shines as Mythical Warrior King in Pan-India Epic

Advertisment

Indian cinema icon Mohanlal has gifted his fans a spectacular birthday surprise — the unveiling of his first look from the upcoming mythological action-drama Vrusshabha. Revealed on May 21, 2025, this larger-than-life poster sets the stage for one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

A Breathtaking Glimpse: Mohanlal’s Majestic Avatar

In the stunning first-look poster, Mohanlal is seen clad in golden-brown armor intricately patterned with dragon scales. Exuding calm strength and divine authority, he stands tall with flowing locks, a thick beard, and a striking white tilak — all enhancing his mythical aura. His calm yet commanding posture, with hands resting on a towering sword, reflects the essence of a warrior-king rooted in legacy and spiritual purpose. Traditional ornaments and a bold nose ring complete the regal look.

The image speaks volumes — this is not just a character; it’s a legend brought to life.

Mohanlal’s Message to Fans

Sharing the poster on social media, Mohanlal penned a heartfelt note:

“This one is special — dedicating it to all my fans. The wait ends. The storm awakens. With pride and power, I unveil the first look of VRUSSHABHA – a tale that will ignite your soul and echo through time. Unveiling this on my birthday makes it all the more meaningful – your love has always been my greatest strength.”

This deeply personal gesture has only intensified the excitement surrounding the project.

About the Film: A Pan-India Spectacle

Vrusshabha is written and directed by Nanda Kishore and presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms. Promising to blend mythology, action, and emotion, the film is poised to be a cinematic spectacle with mass appeal across India and global audiences.

Shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu, the film aims to preserve cultural authenticity while resonating with diverse linguistic audiences. It is set for a grand theatrical release in five languages — Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada.

Vrusshabha Release Date and Production Details

Release Date: October 16, 2025

Languages: Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada

Vrusshabha is backed by a powerhouse team of producers including Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, CK Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Saurabh Mishra, Abhishek S Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta. With such a stellar lineup, expectations are sky-high for a film that promises to redefine epic storytelling in Indian cinema.

What to Expect from Vrusshabha

From visually arresting battle sequences and intense drama to spiritual undertones and timeless mythological themes, Vrusshabha is designed to leave an indelible mark on the audience. With Mohanlal at the center of this epic saga, the film is expected to be one of the most talked-about and widely watched releases of 2025.

As the countdown to October 16, 2025 begins, Vrusshabha stands tall as a potential game-changer in Indian cinema. With Mohanlal’s magnetic presence, a visionary director at the helm, and a plot rooted in grandeur and emotion, the stage is set for a film that may well become a modern myth of its own.

