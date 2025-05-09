Wamiqa Gabbi-Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Takes OTT Road because of Security Concerns

In a surprising yet cautious move, the makers of Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajkummar Rao, have decided to skip the film’s planned theatrical release. Initially slated to hit cinemas on May 9, 2025, the quirky time-loop comedy will now make its global digital debut on Amazon Prime Video on May 16, 2025.

Why the Sudden Change in Release Strategy ?

The decision stems from the rising national security concerns following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. With India initiating Operation Sindoor in response, the country has entered a period of heightened vigilance. As a result, public gatherings and entertainment events, including film screenings, are being scaled back across key cities.

In a joint statement, Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios explained, “In light of recent events and heightened nationwide security drills, we have decided to take the OTT route. The spirit of the nation comes first.” Additionally, press shows planned for Delhi and Mumbai were cancelled as part of the new precautionary measures.

What Is ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ All About?

Directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf is a lighthearted family entertainer infused with elements of fantasy and humor. Set in the spiritual city of Varanasi, the story revolves around Ranjan (played by Rajkummar Rao), a groom who gets stuck in a time loop on the day of his Haldi ceremony. As he relives the same chaotic day repeatedly, hilarity ensues, especially with the presence of his quirky fiancée, Titli (Wamiqa Gabbi).

The ensemble cast includes seasoned performers like Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, and Zakir Hussain, promising a mix of heartwarming and rib-tickling moments. The music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, while the background score has been crafted by Ketan Sodha.

Heads to OTT-Era Flexibility

This pivot to digital may remind audiences of the pandemic-era trend where several Bollywood films opted for direct-to-OTT releases. However, the reasoning this time is rooted more in national sensitivity and safety rather than box office dynamics.

With this move, Bhool Chuk Maaf joins a growing list of films adjusting to real-world situations by choosing accessibility and public safety over traditional release formats.

Bhool Chuk Maaf may not grace the silver screen as initially planned, but its digital release ensures it reaches a broader, safer, and more convenient audience. As India navigates challenging times, entertainment finds a way to adapt, and the film’s release on Prime Video on May 16, 2025, is a reflection of that resilience.

Whether you're in it for the laughs, the time-loop twist, or the stellar cast, this offbeat comedy promises to deliver from the comfort of your home.

