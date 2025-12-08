Bigg Boss 19 Winner: Gaurav Khanna Lifts Trophy, Beats Farrhana Bhatt, Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh

After an intense season filled with high-voltage drama, emotional moments, and unpredictable twists, Bigg Boss 19 concluded with TV star Gaurav Khanna lifting the coveted trophy. Hosted by Salman Khan, the grand finale saw roaring excitement as Gaurav was officially declared the winner, marking the end of a power-packed season.

Gaurav Khanna Wins Bigg Boss 19: A Season Defined by Calm Strategy and Emotional Balance

Gaurav Khanna, known for his composed nature and subtle yet sharp gameplay, dominated the season without relying on aggression or unnecessary drama. From the beginning, he stood out for his maturity, thoughtful decision-making, and emotional intelligence.

Whether acing pressure-filled tasks, fighting for captaincy, or showcasing vulnerability during key personal moments, Gaurav’s balanced personality resonated deeply with viewers. His win is a celebration of a dignified, consistent journey that quietly gained momentum week after week.

Bigg Boss 19 Finale Results: Winner & Runner-Ups

The finale delivered nail-biting moments as contestants awaited the final verdict. Here are the results:

Winner: Gaurav Khanna

1st Runner-Up: Farrhana Bhatt

2nd Runner-Up: Pranit More

3rd Runner-Up: Tanya Mittal

4th Runner-Up: Amaal Mallik

All finalists contributed significantly to the season’s dynamic, delivering memorable confrontations, alliances, and emotional arcs.

Top 5 Finalists of Bigg Boss 19

The five contestants who made it to the final stage were:

Gaurav Khanna Pranit More Farrhana Bhatt Tanya Mittal Amaal Mallik

Each played a distinct game, adding to the season’s rich narrative.

Bigg Boss 19 Journey: Highlights of the Season

Premiering on August 24, 2025, Bigg Boss 19 introduced the innovative theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar”, giving contestants greater control over the house dynamics.

The season featured a diverse cast, including:

Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Natalia Janoszek, and Mridul Tiwari.

The show delivered everything from fiery confrontations and emotional breakdowns to strong friendships and task-driven rivalries, cementing Bigg Boss 19 as one of the most engaging seasons in recent years.

Gaurav Khanna’s Prize Money, Per Episode Salary & Car Win

Prize Money: How Much Did Gaurav Win?

Salman Khan announced Gaurav as the winner on December 7, 2025. Along with the trophy, Gaurav took home:

Rs 50 lakh in prize money

Gaurav Khanna’s Per Episode Earnings

According to reports, Gaurav was among the highest-paid contestants this season, earning approximately:

Rs 17.5 lakh per week

Around Rs 2.5 lakh per episode

His pre-existing net worth is estimated between Rs 8 crore and Rs 15 crore.

Gaurav Wins a Car During a Task

In a sponsor task by Citroen, Gaurav emerged victorious, winning:

A brand new Citroen car

This reward added to his achievements inside the house even before the finale.

Gaurav Khanna’s Personal Journey: Bonds, Emotions & Unseen Highlights

Gaurav built strong friendships with Mridul Tiwari and Pranit More, and shared good equations with Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, and Awez Darbar.

Some of Gaurav’s standout moments included:

His emotional reaction to astrologer Jai Madaan's prediction regarding fatherhood

A heartfelt reunion with wife Akanksha Chamola during Family Week

His dignified response to confrontations with Farrhana and Tanya

His frustration over captaincy struggles, handled with calm resilience

These moments made him one of the most relatable and admired contestants of the season.

Educational Background: Where Gaurav Studied

Gaurav Khanna holds an MBA degree and has completed:

MBA from Dr Virendra Swarup Education Centre, Kanpur

Schooling from Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Kanpur

Why Gaurav Khanna’s Victory Stands Out

Gaurav’s game was never about being loud—it was about being consistent, balanced, and principled. His late-season growth, improved task performance, and mature approach helped him peak at the right time.

Even Salman Khan praised him, hinting at working with him soon. The host said Gaurav’s personality and dignity make him a delight to collaborate with.

Bigg Boss 19 concludes with a clear message:

Dignity, patience, and composure can win even the toughest battles

