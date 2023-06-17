Who is Aliya Siddiqui: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged Wife Making Headlines

Aliya-Nawazuddin Divorce

However, the relationship between Aliya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui has not been without controversy. The couple has been embroiled in a legal feud for the past few months, and Aliya's recent video added fuel to the fire. In response, Nawazuddin released a statement denying all the claims made against him.

He addressed the negative perception surrounding him, stating that he had chosen to remain silent to protect his children from the media circus. Nawazuddin Siddiqui clarified that he and Aliya have been divorced for some time and that she has been receiving a substantial sum of Rs. 10 lakhs per year for the past two years. He further expressed his commitment to ensuring the safety of their children while placing his trust in the legal system.

With her upcoming participation in Bigg Boss OTT season 2, Aliya Siddiqui is set to step into the limelight once again. The reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, promises to bring more attention to her personal life and provide a platform for her to share her side of the story. As the legal battle between Aliya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui continues, their divorce proceedings and public statements have kept the media and fans intrigued. It remains to be seen how this ongoing saga unfolds and how Aliya Siddiqui navigates her personal and professional journey in the entertainment industry.