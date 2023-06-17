Who is Aliya Siddiqui: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged Wife Making Headlines

The media has recently been talking about Aliya Siddique, also known as Aliya Siddiqui, because of her personal life and her upcoming participation in the hit reality series Bigg Boss OTT season 2.
Aliya Siddiqui, born Anjana Kishor Pandey on April 18, 1977, hails from a Hindu Brahmin family in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. She completed her graduation and ventured into the world of film production. Her notable production credits include films like "Laxman Rekha" and "Holy Cow," which was released in 2022.
The journey of Aliya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's relationship began when they tied the knot on March 17, 2010. The couple was blessed with two children named Yaani and Shora. However, their marriage hit a rough patch, and they eventually separated in 2020 during the lockdown.
In recent months, Aliya Siddiqui has made headlines by breaking her silence on her new relationship. She posted a picture on social media that caught the attention of many. Various reports suggest that she is dating a Dubai-based man of Italian descent. In a recent interview, Aliya opened up about their relationship, emphasizing that her new partner had nothing to do with the dissolution of her marriage to Nawazuddin. According to her, they met a year ago at a mutual friend's party in Dubai.
Describing the man in her life, Aliya Siddiqui mentioned that he is intelligent, straightforward, incredibly polite, kind, and caring. She expressed her gratitude for his emotional support throughout the past year. Aliya also stated that her divorce proceedings with Nawazuddin are still ongoing and expressed her desire for her former husband to succeed in life.
However, the relationship between Aliya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui has not been without controversy. The couple has been embroiled in a legal feud for the past few months, and Aliya's recent video added fuel to the fire. In response, Nawazuddin released a statement denying all the claims made against him.
He addressed the negative perception surrounding him, stating that he had chosen to remain silent to protect his children from the media circus. Nawazuddin Siddiqui clarified that he and Aliya have been divorced for some time and that she has been receiving a substantial sum of Rs. 10 lakhs per year for the past two years. He further expressed his commitment to ensuring the safety of their children while placing his trust in the legal system.
With her upcoming participation in Bigg Boss OTT season 2, Aliya Siddiqui is set to step into the limelight once again. The reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, promises to bring more attention to her personal life and provide a platform for her to share her side of the story. As the legal battle between Aliya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui continues, their divorce proceedings and public statements have kept the media and fans intrigued. It remains to be seen how this ongoing saga unfolds and how Aliya Siddiqui navigates her personal and professional journey in the entertainment industry.