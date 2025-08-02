Who Is Arjun Pratap Bajwa? Meet Sara Ali Khan’s Rumoured Beau And BJP Politician’s Son

Arjun Pratap Bajwa — a name that has recently stormed the gossip columns and social media timelines — has become the centre of attention due to his alleged relationship with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan. While neither party has confirmed the romance, their repeated public appearances have been enough to fuel speculation. But beyond the headlines, Arjun has an intriguing identity of his own — one that blends politics, fashion, music, and cinema.

Arjun Pratap Bajwa’s personal Details:

Field Details Full Name Arjun Pratap Bajwa Father's Name Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa (Vice President, BJP Punjab) Profession Model, Actor, Musician, Assistant Director Hometown Likely based between Chandigarh and Mumbai Known For Rumoured relationship with Sara Ali Khan, modelling career, indie music Acting Debut Band of Maharajas (Directed by Girish Malik) Assistant Director Singh Is Bliing (2015, starring Akshay Kumar) Popular Music Tracks Thinkin’ Bout You, Hellcat, Enroute, Parda (with Tech Panda & Kenzani) Instagram Followers Over 60.4K Hobbies & Interests Hiking, Mountaineering, Martial Arts, Gymnastics, Music Recent Public Appearance With Sara Ali Khan at a Gurudwara in Delhi (July 29, 2025) Celebrity Connections Followed by Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Harnaaz Sandhu, Ridhima Pandit

Political Roots with Creative Wings

Arjun Pratap Bajwa hails from a well-known political family in Punjab. He is the son of Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, the current Vice President of the BJP’s Punjab unit. While one might assume he would follow in his father’s political footsteps, Arjun took a different route, choosing to carve out a space for himself in the creative and entertainment industries.

Despite his political lineage, he has steered clear of leveraging his background, instead choosing to build his own brand — quite literally — from the ramp up.

A Supermodel in Demand

With chiseled features and an enviable physique, Arjun has become one of the most sought-after male models in the Indian fashion circuit. His presence on runways has become a staple for major fashion events, having worked with some of the biggest names in Indian couture, including Rohit and Varun Bahl.

His fashion-forward social media feed and strong connections with elite designers affirm his status as more than just another celebrity-linked model. He’s a regular in the world of high fashion and style.

A Musical Journey Born Out of Lockdown

Arjun is not just a pretty face. During the COVID-19 lockdown, he found a new passion — music. Encouraged by his mother to explore singing, he began releasing original singles that gained quiet but loyal traction online.

Some of his notable tracks include:

Thinkin’ Bout You

Hellcat

Enroute

Parda — a collaboration with Tech Panda & Kenzani

His music is a blend of indie, electronic, and soulful vibes — positioning him as an emerging artist in the independent music scene.

Bollywood Connections and On-Screen Forays

Before stepping in front of the camera, Arjun began his film career behind the scenes. He worked as an assistant director on Singh Is Bliing (2015), a Prabhudeva film starring Akshay Kumar. His behind-the-scenes experience helped him understand the mechanics of filmmaking, which proved useful when he took the plunge into acting.

He made his on-screen debut with Band of Maharajas, directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Girish Malik, further cementing his versatility as a performer.

Sara Ali Khan: Just a Rumour or Something More?

Arjun Pratap Bajwa first sparked dating rumours with Sara Ali Khan during a trip to Kedarnath — a destination of sentimental value to Sara, as it was where she made her film debut. Since then, their appearances in Jaisalmer, and most recently during a low-key early morning Gurudwara visit in Delhi on July 29, 2025, have added fuel to the fire.

Although Arjun has publicly denied any romantic ties, fans remain unconvinced. His statement urging media and fans to avoid speculations hasn't stopped the curiosity surrounding this alleged relationship.

Fitness, Adventure, and an Active Lifestyle

Arjun’s Instagram — with over 60,000 followers — is a mix of fashion, fitness, and mountaintop adventures. An avid outdoorsman, he frequently shares pictures from his hiking summits, including one at Mount Menthosa. He's also passionate about martial arts and gymnastics, balancing his artistic pursuits with high-adrenaline sports.

His fitness routine and love for challenges have made him an inspiration to many young followers looking to blend discipline with creativity.

Social Media Presence and What’s Next

Arjun is gradually building a niche audience through his music, modelling assignments, and candid glimpses into his creative process. He recently teased a new project from his music studio, hinting that more original tracks may be on the way. Though he hasn’t confirmed his next acting gig, industry insiders speculate he may soon appear in an indie project or music video collaboration.

Notably, his Instagram follower list includes well-known celebrities like Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Ridhima Pandit — another indicator of his rising prominence in Bollywood circles.

Arjun Pratap Bajwa may be known to the public as Sara Ali Khan’s rumoured boyfriend, but his accomplishments speak volumes. From high fashion runways and musical tracks to assistant director credits and indie films, Arjun’s journey is that of a self-made, multifaceted artist with deep personal ambition. Whether or not the relationship rumours are true, one thing is for certain: Arjun Pratap Bajwa is a rising force in India’s entertainment landscape — and a name worth keeping an eye on.

