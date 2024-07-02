Who is Armaan Malik: Everything You Need to Know

Armaan Malik, a prominent young model, fitness enthusiast, and TikTok star, has carved a niche for himself as a social media influencer. Born on December 15, 1990, in New Delhi, India, he will turn 29 in May 2021. Currently residing in Hyderabad, India, Armaan is well-recognized not only for his modeling career but also as a YouTuber and content creator. Known simply as Armaan, he proudly represents his Indian nationality through his diverse and influential online presence.

As many of you know, social media influencers and renowned models often rise to fame through platforms like Instagram. Armaan Malik is a prime example of this phenomenon. A well-known Instagram star, Armaan has gained immense popularity by sharing captivating photos and engaging reels on his account. Instagram, a photo and video sharing social networking platform created by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, has been instrumental in his success.

Armaan frequently posts modeling shoots, showcasing unique outfits and striking poses that captivate his audience. His distinctive photos and creative reels have made him exceptionally popular on Instagram, solidifying his status as a prominent figure on the platform.

Armaan Malik’s Profile

Real Name: Sandeep

Nickname: Guddu

Profession(s): YouTuber, Social media influencer, Fitness vlogger

Date of Birth: 15 December 1988 (Thursday)

Age (as of 2023): 35 Years

Birthplace: Haryana

Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

Nationality : Indian

Hometown : Hisar, Haryana, India

Martial Status: Payal Malik (also known as Payal Sharma), Accountant and YouTuber; 2011, Kritika Malik (also known as Kritika Basra), Makeup artist and YouTuber; 2018

Children: Chirayu Malik, Zaid Malik, Ayaan Malik, Tuba Malik

YouTube Channel: Malik Vlogs, Family Fitness, Chirayu Payal Malik, Malik Family Vlogs, Number 1 Records, Malik Kids, and Malik Fitness Vlog

Armaan Malik's Family

Armaan Malik comes from a close-knit family and has a brother named Kuldeep and two sisters, according to media reports. Information about Armaan's parents is scarce. In October 2011, Armaan married Payal, and the couple had a son named Chirayu Malik.

On October 13, 2018, Armaan married Kritika Malik, whom he had known for only six to seven days. Kritika, a friend of Payal, met Armaan through her visits to their home, and their relationship quickly blossomed into love. Today, both Payal and Kritika live together with Armaan in the same house, forming a unique family dynamic.

Armaan Malik's Kids

Armaan Malik has 4 children, his first wife, Payal, has two children, and his second wife, Kritika, has one child. Their son, Chirayu Malik, is from Armaan's marriage with Payal.

Armaan Malik's YouTube Channels

Armaan Malik initially gained fame on TikTok, where he amassed nearly 10 million followers. After TikTok was banned, he transitioned to YouTube, launching his channel, Family Fitness, which now boasts nearly 11 million subscribers. The Malik family is prolific on YouTube, with seven active channels where they regularly share content.

Armaan Malik himself operates two channels: Number 1 Records, which has close to 1.2 million subscribers, and the Armaan Malik channel, with almost 2.6 million subscribers. His wives, Payal and Kritika, also manage a YouTube channel called Talk with Payal and Kritika, which has 234k subscribers.

Additionally, their son Chirayu runs two YouTube channels: Chirayu Payal Malik and Chirayu Malik Shots, which together have approximately 4 million subscribers. The Malik family’s diverse YouTube presence continues to grow, reaching millions of viewers across their multiple channels.

Armaan Malik's Net Worth

On the show, Armaan Malik was asked about his net worth. He modestly responded, stating that his net worth ranges between Rs 100-200 crore. He also shared that he owns 10 flats—4 for his wives and 4 children, and 6 for his employees.

Additionally, he owns a studio for shooting, employs 6 editors, has 2 dedicated drivers, 4 PSUs, and 9 house helps.