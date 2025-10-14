Who Is Ayesha Zeenath? Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Wild Card Entry Profile

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is back with high drama, celebrity clashes, and unexpected twists. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, this season has taken a fresh approach by allowing commoners to join celebrities in the house. Following the recent elimination of 10 contestants, six new wild card entries have been introduced, and one name that is grabbing all the attention is Ayesha Zeenath. Here’s everything you need to know about the bold and talented wild card contestant.

Who Is Ayesha Zeenath?

Ayesha Zeenath is a popular Tamil television actress who has gained recognition for her versatile acting and bold persona. She is no stranger to reality TV, having previously participated in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, where her strong opinions and fearless attitude won her many fans. Now stepping into the Telugu Bigg Boss house, Ayesha is expected to bring the same energy, drama, and charisma that made her a household name in Tamil entertainment.

Ayesha Zeenath’s Career

Ayesha began her acting career in 2018 with the Tamil serial Ponmagal Vanthal, portraying the character Rohini. She rose to fame with her lead role in Sathya and its sequel, establishing herself as one of Tamil TV’s prominent stars. Over the years, she has also appeared in films such as:

Uppu Puli Karam

Tara

Moi Virundu

Rambo (upcoming)

In addition to acting, she has participated in several reality shows, including Super Queen, Ready Steady Po, and Bigg Boss Tamil 6, showcasing her versatility and confidence in front of the camera.

Ayesha Zeenath in Bigg Boss Telugu 9

As a wild card entrant in Bigg Boss Telugu 9, Ayesha brings experience, charisma, and a flair for drama. Her previous reality TV stints have shown that she is not afraid of confrontation and is known for her bold opinions and fearless attitude, which promises to spice up the Telugu house dynamics. Fans are eager to see how she interacts with both celebrities and commoners in the ongoing season.

Personal Life and Background

Ayesha was born on June 6, 1997, making her 28 years old. She began her career despite her family’s initial objections, and her dedication has made her a recognized face in the television industry.

In her personal life, Ayesha was previously engaged twice — first to Haran Reddy and later to Yogesh (Yogi) — but both engagements were called off. She has always been candid about her life experiences, which adds authenticity to her reality TV persona.

Notable Serials and Films

Television Serials:

Sathya

Sathya 2

Ponmagal Vanthal

Oorvasivo Rakshasivo (as Durga/Vaishnavi)

Movies:

Uppu Puli Kaaram

Tara

Moi Virundu

Rambo (upcoming)

Her performances in both serials and movies have earned her a dedicated fan base, while her reality show appearances have highlighted her bold and competitive nature.

Why Ayesha Zeenath’s Entry Matters

Ayesha Zeenath’s entry into Bigg Boss Telugu 9 brings a mix of experience, energy, and drama. Known for her fearless nature and candid interactions, she is expected to shake up the house dynamics and provide memorable moments for viewers. Fans are particularly excited to see her strategy, confrontations, and how she navigates relationships inside the Bigg Boss house.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Wild Card Entries Bring Major Twists — Ramya Moksha Steals the Spotlight