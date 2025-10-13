Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Wild Card Entries Bring Major Twists — Ramya Moksha Steals the Spotlight

The excitement inside the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 house has reached a new high as six wild card contestants made a dramatic entry this weekend. While all of them added a fresh spark to the ongoing reality show, it is entrepreneur and influencer Ramya Moksha who has completely taken center stage with her confident attitude and bold remarks.

Ramya Moksha’s Bold Entry Shakes Up Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Known for her successful pickle brand Alekya Chitti Pickles and a strong social media presence, Ramya Moksha entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house on October 12, 2025, during the weekend special episode hosted by Nagarjuna. The entrepreneur instantly grabbed attention for her unapologetic comments about existing housemates and her direct approach toward the game.

Ramya’s previous controversies, including a viral audio clip where she allegedly insulted a customer, have already made her a well-known online personality. Her entry into Bigg Boss promises to intensify the drama, with fans predicting major confrontations and alliances in the coming days.

The Full List of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Wild Card Contestants

Apart from Ramya Moksha, five other contestants have joined the show as wild cards, each bringing unique personalities and fan bases to the house:

1. Aysha (Durga)

Aysha, popularly known by her screen name Durga, is a well-known Telugu television actress who gained fame through her roles in several hit serials. With her strong personality and expressive performances, she has become a fan favorite. Aysha entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house on October 12 as part of the weekend episode.

2. Srinivasa Sai

Srinivasa Sai is recognized for his roles in television dramas such as Golconda High School. Known for his natural acting and charming on-screen presence, the actor joined the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant on October 12, aiming to make a mark among the existing housemates.

3. Gaurav Gupta

Model-turned-actor Gaurav Gupta is known for his roles in TV serials like Malli and Geetha LLB. His versatile acting skills and confident personality have earned him a loyal fan following. Gaurav made his official entry into Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 as a wildcard contestant during the weekend episode.

4. Madhuri Duvvada

A classical dancer, entrepreneur, and social media influencer from Andhra Pradesh, Madhuri Duvvada is admired for her outspoken nature and creative content. Her entry into the Bigg Boss house on October 12 promises to bring more cultural flair and strong opinions to the ongoing season.

5. Nikhil Nair

Nikhil Nair is a Telugu TV actor who rose to fame through serials like Intinti Gruhalakshmi. Coming from an engineering and management background, he transitioned into acting and quickly became a household name. Nikhil entered Bigg Boss Telugu 9 as a wildcard contestant during the same weekend special.

Nagarjuna Welcomes the New Contestants

Host Nagarjuna Akkineni introduced the six wild card contestants in a high-voltage weekend episode that also featured an immediate task. The challenge placed some of the contestants in the danger zone, intensifying the competition from the very first moment of their entry.

Ramya Moksha Dominates Social Media Buzz

Since her entry, Ramya Moksha has become one of the most discussed participants on social media. Fans and critics alike have praised her fearless attitude and game sense, calling her the “real game-changer” of the season. Many believe that her entry marks the beginning of a new and fiery phase in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9.

Where to Watch Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9

All episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 — including the latest wild card entries, you can stream on platforms such as JioHotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Discovery+, and more for just ₹149 per month.

