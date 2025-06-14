Who Is Callum Turner? All About Dua Lipa’s Fiancé and British Actor

Pop sensation Dua Lipa is officially off the market! The Grammy-winning singer recently confirmed her engagement to British actor Callum Turner, sending waves of excitement across the internet. While fans are well-acquainted with Lipa’s chart-topping hits like Levitating, Don’t Start Now, and Dance The Night, many are now curious about the man who has captured her heart. So, who exactly is Callum Turner? Here’s a deep dive into the life and career of Dua Lipa’s soon-to-be husband.

Advertisment

Dua Lipa Confirms Engagement

In an exclusive with British Vogue, Dua Lipa opened up about her relationship status and finally set the record straight:

“Yeah, we’re engaged... It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever—it’s a really special feeling,” she shared.

The engagement ring? A custom piece that Turner thoughtfully designed with input from Dua’s sister Rina Lipa and her closest friends. “I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me,” she added.

Who Is Callum Turner?

Callum Turner, 35, is a London-born actor and former model who transitioned into the world of cinema after initially dreaming of a football career. Born and raised in Chelsea, he grew up with a strong artistic influence—his mother worked as a club promoter in the West End.

While his football aspirations didn’t pan out, Turner found his calling in acting. Speaking to GQ, he once admitted, “I wasn’t good enough. I didn’t know I had to put in as much effort as the others. And I didn’t.” That moment of clarity led him to pursue the screen—and it paid off.

Notable Works in Film & TV

Callum Turner has appeared in a range of critically acclaimed films and TV shows, including:

Masters of the Air (2024) – opposite Austin Butler on Apple TV+

The Boys in the Boat (2023) – directed by George Clooney

Green Room (2015) – a gritty thriller that showcased his acting range

Emma (2020) – a period drama adaptation

Queen & Country, The Last Letter from Your Lover, and War & Peace are also part of his diverse portfolio

His most recent project was Atropia, a docudrama starring Alia Shawkat and Zahra Alzubaidi, while he’s set to appear next in the mystery drama Mark Jenkin alongside George MacKay.

A Lifelong Learner with Creative Depth

In interviews, Turner often emphasizes his passion for knowledge and personal growth. In a 2018 interview with Flaunt Magazine, he said:

“Everyone you come into contact with, you take something from them... I’m hungry for as much culture as possible—whether it’s reading Jane Eyre or studying spirituality.”

Even as his profile rises, Turner remains grounded. In a 2024 conversation with Gentlemen’s Journal, he reflected:

“I hope there’ll never be a point when I feel like I’ve made it. I just want to keep doing the thing I love.”

Inside Dua Lipa & Callum Turner’s Love Story

The couple sparked dating rumors in January 2024, following a cozy appearance at the Masters of the Air afterparty in London. From romantic sushi dates in Los Angeles to strolls in Beverly Hills and a soft launch via Instagram at Glastonbury Festival, their bond quietly deepened over the year.

By the 2025 Met Gala, the couple made it official, walking the red carpet hand-in-hand—Dua in a plunging Chanel gown and Callum in a classic Louis Vuitton suit.

Rumors of their engagement began swirling soon after, especially when Dua was spotted sporting a dazzling diamond ring. The confirmation finally came in June 2025, putting all speculation to rest.

What’s Next for the Couple?

While fans may already be dreaming of a glamorous celebrity wedding, Dua and Callum are in no rush to tie the knot.

“I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period,” Lipa shared. “I’ve never been someone who thought about a wedding much. And now I’m like, ‘Oh, what would I wear?’”

Callum Turner may have stayed out of the mainstream spotlight until now, but his talent, humility, and creative spirit have certainly won Dua Lipa’s heart—and soon, even more fans around the world. As the couple enters this exciting new chapter, we can only expect more magic, both on-screen and off.

Also Read: