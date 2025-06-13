Who is Priya Sachdev? All About Sunjay Kapur’s Wife Who Once Shared Screen Space with Kareena Kapoor

Business tycoon Sunjay Kapur, known for his high-profile marriage to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, passed away on June 12, 2025, after a heart attack. At the time of his untimely demise, Sunjay was married to Priya Sachdev, a former model and actor who also has ties to the film industry. Here’s a closer look at Priya Sachdev — her background, career, and relationship with the late businessman.

A Glimpse Into Sunjay Kapur’s Personal Life

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor’s relationship had long been in the public eye. The two tied the knot in 2003 and had two children together — Samaira (born March 11, 2005) and Kiaan (born March 12, 2011). Their marriage ended in a highly publicised divorce that was finalised in 2016 after years of legal battles.

Found love again and married Priya Sachdev. Together, they have a son named Azarias. Despite their blended family, Sunjay maintained a cordial relationship with his children from his first marriage, and all the siblings reportedly shared a close bond.

Who is Priya Sachdev?

Priya Sachdev hails from Delhi and comes from a business-oriented family — she is the daughter of car dealer Ashok Sachdev. An academically accomplished woman, she holds a degree in business management from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Before stepping into the limelight as Sunjay Kapur’s wife, Priya was already familiar with the entertainment world. In the early 2000s, she began her career in modeling and soon became a known face in television commercials. One of her most remembered appearances was in a Lux Body Wash ad alongside Kareena Kapoor, who would later become her husband’s sister-in-law during his marriage to Karisma.

Her Brief Bollywood Stint

Priya made her Bollywood debut in 2005 with Yash Raj Films’ “Neal 'n' Nikki”, where she played a supporting role opposite Uday Chopra. Though the film failed to impress at the box office, it marked Priya’s only acting role. The movie also starred Tanishaa Mukerji, sister of Bollywood actress Kajol.

Despite the lukewarm response to her debut, Priya chose not to pursue acting further and eventually returned to her life as a socialite and entrepreneur.

Previous Marriage and Family Life

Before marrying Sunjay Kapur, Priya was married to Vikram Chatwal, an American hotelier and actor. The two tied the knot in 2006 and had a daughter named Safira Chatwal. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2011.

Priya has remained active on social media and is known to share glimpses of her family life, often posting pictures that reflect the blended family's harmony. Her son Azarias is frequently seen bonding with his half-siblings, Samaira and Kiaan, as well as stepsister Safira.

Final Moments and Legacy of Sunjay Kapur

Sunjay Kapur, the chairman of Sona Comstar, tragically passed away in the United Kingdom. Reports suggest that he accidentally swallowed a bee during a polo match, which may have led to an allergic reaction and subsequent heart attack.

In a viral post made just hours before his death, Sunjay had reflected on the fleeting nature of life. “A father holds his daughter’s hand for a short while, but he holds her heart forever,” he had written while wishing his daughter Samaira a happy 18th birthday.

Priya Sachdev has led a multifaceted life — from her brief stint in Bollywood to marrying into two prominent families. As Sunjay Kapur's wife, she was part of a complex yet close-knit blended family. With Sunjay’s passing, Priya remains a significant figure remembered for her grace in the public eye and her ability to bridge personal and professional worlds with dignity.

