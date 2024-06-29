Who is Chandrika Gera Dixit (Vada Pav Girl): Everything You Need to Know

Chandrika Gera Dixit, affectionately known as the "Vada Pav Girl," has risen to prominence in recent months thanks to her thriving food cart business. Situated in Delhi's bustling Sainik Vihar, her vada pav stall has quickly become a beloved local culinary landmark. Now, she's poised to make waves once more.

Dixit has been officially unveiled as the debut contestant for the highly anticipated Bigg Boss OTT 3. This announcement has ignited a flurry of excitement across the internet, captivating audiences who have followed her remarkable journey from humble food vendor to reality TV sensation.

About Chandrika Gera: From Haldi Ram's to 'Vada Pav Girl

Chandrika Gera, known affectionately as the 'Vada Pav Girl,' has navigated a remarkable journey from her previous role at Haldiram to becoming a local sensation in Delhi's Sainik Vihar. Her decision to leave her job stemmed from prioritizing her son's health amidst his battle with dengue fever, compounded by her husband's unconventional work hours with Rapido.

Turning adversity into opportunity, Chandrika ventured into the food cart business, setting up a modest stall that quickly became a hotspot in the community. Specializing in vada pav—a Mumbai snack featuring spicy potato filling in a bread roll—her offerings garnered widespread acclaim among residents.

Chandrika's rise to fame accelerated when a video of her adept preparation of vada pavs went viral, courtesy of food vlogger Amit Jindal. This spotlight on her skill and dedication propelled Chandrika into social media stardom overnight, showcasing her journey as an inspirational tale of resilience and entrepreneurial spirit, amplified by the influential reach of digital platforms.

Chandrika Gera Aka ‘Vada Pav Girl’: Navigating Controversy and Success

Chandrika Gera, known as the 'Vada Pav Girl,' has faced both fame and controversy in her journey to culinary stardom. Earlier this year in March, a video surfaced online showing Chandrika in tears, alleging harassment by officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). She claimed they demanded bribes despite her having paid the required fees amounting to approximately Rs 35,000.

Despite these challenges, Chandrika's popularity soared through collaborations with content creators and food vloggers, further boosting her fame. Notably, she served her renowned vada pav to celebrities such as Tehelka Bhai (Sunny Arya), Puneet Superstar, and Dolly Chaiwala, which occasionally led to friction with other street vendors.

Undeterred by setbacks, Chandrika Dixit remained steadfast in pursuing her goals, and her determination paid off. Recently, she was spotted with a Ford Mustang, a luxury car valued at over Rs 76 lakh in India. A viral video captured Chandrika emerging from the car's trunk with a plate of pav, hinting at 'something big' on the horizon for the internet sensation.

Net worth

In a video shared by a fan page on X, Chandrika Dixit captivates housemates with her presence. During the discussion, she candidly reflects on her viral street fight in Delhi and drops a bombshell: she reveals earning ₹40,000 per day from her vada pav business, leaving everyone stunned by her success.