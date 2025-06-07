Who Is Hina Khan’s Husband Rocky Jaiswal? All About Their Dreamy Love Story, Marriage, And How They First Met

Who Is Rocky Jaiswal?

Advertisment

Rocky Jaiswal is an accomplished media professional and entrepreneur in the Indian television and digital media space. Hailing from Kolkata, Rocky began his career as a supervising producer and worked on several popular TV shows, including:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Sasural Simar Ka

Agnipareeksha Jeevan Ki: Gangaa

Mitwa – Phool Kamal Ke

Over time, Rocky expanded his expertise and co-founded Hiro’s Far Better Films, a production house he runs with Hina Khan. The name "Hiro" cleverly combines both their names—Hina and Rocky. Together, they’ve worked on several creative projects, including:

Wishlist

Country of the Blind

Doorman

Music videos, commercials, and web series

Rocky also launched Rockabyte, a platform aimed at promoting new-age digital content and discovering emerging talent.

After 13 years of dating, popular TV actress Hina Khan recently tied the knot with her longtime partner, Rocky Jaiswal, in an intimate ceremony on June 4, 2025. The wedding photos instantly went viral, leaving fans in awe of their inspiring love story. But who exactly is Rocky Jaiswal, and how did this beloved couple first meet? Here’s everything you need to know about Rocky Jaiswal—from his career to his personal life—and the beautiful journey he and Hina Khan have shared.

How Did Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal Meet?

The love story of Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal began in 2009 on the sets of the popular television drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where Hina played the lead role of Akshara. At the time, Rocky Jaiswal worked behind the scenes as the supervising producer of the show. Their professional interactions soon blossomed into a genuine friendship, and gradually, that bond turned into a heartfelt romance.

For years, the couple kept their relationship private. It wasn’t until 2017, when Rocky appeared on Bigg Boss 11 to surprise and support Hina, that the world got a public glimpse of their love. Later that year, during a romantic trip to Dubai, Rocky proposed to Hina, and the couple openly confirmed their relationship.

Rocky Jaiswal’s Net Worth

As of 2025, Rocky Jaiswal’s net worth is estimated to be between ₹6 crore and ₹7 crore (approximately $720,000 to $840,000 USD). Some sources speculate that his net worth could be even higher, up to ₹50 crore to ₹60 crore, thanks to his business ventures and investments. His annual income is estimated at ₹60–70 lakh.

Hina Khan and Rocky’s Wedding

After over a decade of companionship, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal officially became husband and wife in a registered interfaith marriage in Mumbai on June 4, 2025. The couple chose an intimate and elegant affair, surrounded by close friends and family.

For the occasion, Hina dazzled in a handwoven pastel green saree by Manish Malhotra, detailed with gold and silver threads and a blush pink border. The saree even featured their names embroidered on it, adding a personal touch. Rocky complemented her look with an elegant white chikankari kurta by the same designer.

Rocky’s Support During Hina’s Cancer Battle

The couple’s love story took on even deeper meaning during one of the most challenging phases of Hina’s life. In 2024, the actress was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. Throughout her battle, Rocky stood unwaveringly by her side, attending every medical appointment, providing emotional support, and even shaving his head in solidarity during her chemotherapy treatments.

Hina has publicly credited Rocky as her pillar of strength during this difficult period, describing him as her “strength, light, and home.” Their relationship became an inspiring example of resilience, love, and unwavering support through adversity.

Family and Personal Life

Rocky Jaiswal comes from a close-knit family in Kolkata. His father runs a business, while his mother is a homemaker. Rocky also has three sisters—Nirja, Ritu, and Neelam, the latter of whom is active as a YouTube blogger.

Despite coming from different religious backgrounds (Rocky is Hindu, Hina is Muslim), both families have embraced and supported the couple’s relationship wholeheartedly. The bond between their families highlights how mutual love and respect can bridge cultural divides.

The love story of Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal is not just about glamour or celebrity romance—it is a testament to friendship, resilience, and unconditional love. From meeting on a TV set to building a life and production house together, and from public displays of affection to standing strong during cancer, their journey inspires countless fans.

As they begin this new chapter as husband and wife, the couple continues to set relationship goals, proving that love, when nurtured with trust and support, can weather any storm.

Also Read:

Who is Pinaki Misra? Know About Former BJD MP and Mahua Moitra’s Husband