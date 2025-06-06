Who is Pinaki Misra? Know About Former BJD MP and Mahua Moitra’s Husband

Pinaki Misra, a seasoned politician, four-time Lok Sabha MP, and Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court of India, recently made headlines after tying the knot with Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra in a private ceremony in Germany. Their wedding photos went viral on social media, although no official confirmation has been issued by either of them.

Here's a closer look at Pinaki Misra’s political career, personal life, and his journey as one of Odisha's most prominent political figures.

Pinaki Misra: Early Life and Education

Born on October 23, 1959, in Puri, Odisha, Pinaki Misra hails from a well-respected family background.

He pursued his education at some of India’s prestigious institutions:

BA (Hons) in History from St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi

LL.B. from the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi

Alongside his legal profession, he has been actively involved in national politics for decades.

Legal Career: Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court

Before and during his political career, Pinaki Misra established himself as a top-notch lawyer:

Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court of India

Has argued cases across nearly all major High Courts and key tribunals across the country

His legal expertise has contributed significantly to various policy discussions and legislative reviews in Parliament.

Political Career: Four-time Lok Sabha MP from Puri

Pinaki Misra’s political journey is equally distinguished:

Entered Parliament in 1996 as an Indian National Congress candidate by defeating sitting MP and Union Minister Braja Kishore Tripathy from Puri.

Later switched allegiance to Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and became a trusted leader within the party.

Re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009, 2014, and 2019 from Puri, strengthening his political base over multiple terms.

Key Parliamentary Roles:

Member of the Standing Committee on Finance

Member of the Business Advisory Committee

Part of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Defence

Involved in the Standing Committee on Civil Aviation and the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Law and Justice

Pinaki Misra’s parliamentary presence is marked by a composed and balanced approach in debates, earning him respect across party lines.

Election Performances

Pinaki Misra demonstrated a strong electoral performance:

2019: Retained Puri seat with 5,38,321 votes, defeating BJP’s Dr Sambit Patra

2014: Won with 5,23,161 votes, defeating Congress’s Sucharita Mohanty

His continued success showcases his strong connection with the electorate in Odisha’s Puri constituency.

Personal Life

Pinaki Misra was previously married to Sangita Misra and has two children — a son and a daughter.

In May 2025, he reportedly married Mahua Moitra, TMC MP from Krishnanagar, West Bengal, in a private ceremony held in Germany. The wedding photos, showing the couple smiling and holding hands, went viral on social media, though neither has publicly confirmed the event.

About Mahua Moitra:

A two-time Lok Sabha MP

Known for her fiery parliamentary speeches and outspoken views

Previously married to Danish financier Lars Brorson, and was in a relationship with advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai

Pinaki Misra is not just a seasoned politician but also one of India’s most respected legal minds. His decades-long service in Parliament, combined with his distinguished legal career, makes him a key player in Indian public life.

His recent marriage to Mahua Moitra has only added to the public curiosity around this veteran leader. With rich professional credentials and political acumen, Pinaki Misra continues to be a significant figure in both Odisha politics and the national political landscape.

