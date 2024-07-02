Who is Kritika Malik: Everything You Need to Know

Kritika Malik was born on March 20, 1994, in Delhi, India, and as of 2023, she is 29 years old. She completed her schooling in Delhi and embarked on her career in modeling and TikTok. Kritika gained popularity by creating viral videos alongside Armaan Malik, significantly increasing her fan following.

Driven by her passion for fitness, Kritika decided to pursue a career as a fitness model, actively engaging in gym workouts to achieve her goals. She maintains a vibrant presence on social media, particularly on YouTube and Instagram, where she operates the channel 'Fitness Family'. On this platform, Kritika shares a variety of content including fitness videos, vlogs, and short videos, catering to her audience's interests and inspiring others in their fitness journeys.

Kritika Malik’ s Profile

Birth Name: Kritika Basra (before marriage)

Nickname: Golu

Profession: YouTuber, Actor

Famous For: Being the second wife of Armaan Malik (YouTuber)

Date of Birth: 20 March 1994 (Sunday)

Age (as of 2024): 30 Years

Birthplace: New Delhi, India

Zodiac Sign: Pisces

Nationality: Indian

Hometown: New Delhi, India

School: Kamal Public Senior Secondary School, Vikaspuri, New Delhi

Educational Qualification: Graduation

Children: Son- Zaid Malik (b. 6 April 2023)



Kritika Malik: A Journey of Influence and Family

Kritika Malik, a prominent social media influencer and passionate fitness enthusiast, is well-known as the second wife of the popular YouTuber Armaan Malik. Born on March 20, 1994, in New Delhi, she is the daughter of Tarun Basra and Lalita Basra, and she has two younger siblings. Kritika actively shares her fitness journey through gym videos on her Instagram handle, captivating a wide audience.

Educational Background

Kritika Malik pursued her schooling at Kamal Public Senior Secondary School in Vikaspuri, New Delhi, and later completed her graduation from the University of Delhi.

Relationship with Armaan Malik

Kritika Malik married Armaan Malik, her husband and a renowned YouTuber, on October 13, 2018, shortly after their initial meeting. Armaan Malik's first wife is Payal Malik, whom he married in 2011.

Family Dynamics and Challenges

Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, and Payal Malik practice polygamy and have chosen to live together as a unified family for years, despite facing societal scrutiny and internal challenges. They share four children, maintaining a resilient bond amidst external pressures.

Kritika Maliik Kids

Armaan Malik and his second wife, Kritika Malik, welcomed their son, Zaid Malik, on April 6, 2023. They have been joyfully embracing this new phase of parenthood. Adding to their happiness, Kritika Malik is now expecting their second child, conceived just five months after the birth of Zaid.

Addressing Controversies

Their vlogs have occasionally sparked controversy, including false accusations and rumors such as claims of fake pregnancies and allegations that Payal has adopted their children due to perceived physical differences.

In a candid revelation on Bigg Boss OTT 3, both Payal and Kritika addressed the challenges they faced, highlighting attempts to sow discord between them but ultimately reaffirming their solidarity and mutual support.

This structured narrative captures Kritika Malik's multifaceted life, from her influential social media presence to the complexities of her personal relationships and career achievements.

Net Worth of Kritika Malik

Kritika Malik manages a successful YouTube channel titled "Family Fitness," boasting an impressive 15 million subscribers. Her net worth is estimated between 2 to 2.5 Crores, with substantial monthly earnings from YouTube and music videos.