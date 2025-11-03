Who Is Laila Faisal? All About Cricketer Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend

Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma has been in the spotlight for his exceptional on-field performances and now, for his alleged relationship with Delhi-based fashion designer Laila Faisal. Fans are curious to know more about the woman who has been spotted cheering for the young cricketer during matches and attending his family events. Here’s everything you need to know about Abhishek Sharma’s rumoured girlfriend, Laila Faisal.

Abhishek Sharma’s Rising Stardom and Personal Life

At just 25, Abhishek Sharma has become one of Indian cricket’s most promising young talents. After a successful run in the Asia Cup 2025 and a strong showing in the India vs Australia T20I series, he has quickly become a fan favourite.

While his cricketing skills dominate headlines, Abhishek’s personal life has also caught public attention. Recently, fans noticed that a new face — Laila Faisal — has been a regular presence at his matches and family gatherings, sparking dating rumours that have taken social media by storm.

Who Is Laila Faisal?

Laila Faisal is a Delhi-based designer and entrepreneur, known for her elegant fashion sensibilities and strong presence in the luxury fashion space.

A graduate in BSc Psychology (Hons) from King’s College London, Laila later pursued fashion design and branding at the London College of Fashion. Her educational background blends creativity with a sharp business mind, shaping her identity as one of India’s emerging fashion entrepreneurs.

Laila Faisal’s Fashion Career and Brand

Laila co-founded Laila Roohi Faisal Designs (LRF Designs) with her mother, Roohi Faisal, combining contemporary silhouettes with traditional Indian craftsmanship. The label has gained attention among high-end fashion enthusiasts for its sophisticated and modern aesthetic.

She also serves as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Sound of Luxury, a lifestyle brand known for curating premium experiences. Apart from her entrepreneurial ventures, Laila occasionally models for her own brand and maintains a growing social media following, particularly on Instagram, where she showcases her design work and travel lifestyle.

The Story Behind the Dating Rumours

Rumours about Abhishek Sharma and Laila Faisal’s relationship began earlier this year when Laila posted an Instagram story celebrating Abhishek’s record-breaking 135-run T20I innings against England. Since then, she has been seen frequently attending his matches, often seated near his family.

Speculation intensified when Laila attended Abhishek’s sister Komal Sharma’s wedding in Ludhiana, Punjab. Videos from the celebrations — including Abhishek dancing with Yuvraj Singh — quickly went viral, and Laila’s presence at both the wedding and Komal’s bachelorette trip didn’t go unnoticed. Her close friendship with Komal Sharma has fueled further curiosity about her connection with Abhishek.

Inside Laila Faisal’s Background and Personality

Reportedly hailing from a prominent Kashmiri Muslim family in Delhi, Laila embodies a mix of style, intellect, and independence. With her refined fashion background and cosmopolitan upbringing, she has carved a niche for herself that extends beyond her alleged relationship with the cricketer.

Her poise, education abroad, and luxury-focused career have made her a rising figure in India’s fashion and lifestyle circles.

Abhishek Sharma’s Dating History

Before his rumored link-up with Laila Faisal, Abhishek was briefly associated with model Tania Singh, though neither relationship has ever been confirmed publicly.

Sources suggest that Abhishek and Laila may have met through his sister Komal Sharma, given their close friendship. While fans are eager for confirmation, both Abhishek and Laila have chosen to remain tight-lipped about their personal lives.

Neither Confirms the Relationship

As of now, neither Abhishek Sharma nor Laila Faisal has confirmed or denied the dating rumours. Despite the growing public interest, the two have kept their relationship status private, choosing to focus on their respective careers.

With Abhishek continuing to shine on the cricket field and Laila building her brand in the luxury fashion industry, both are emerging as influential young personalities in their fields.

Whether or not the rumours are true, one thing is clear — Laila Faisal is more than just a cricketer’s rumored girlfriend. She represents a new generation of Indian entrepreneurs balancing tradition with global sophistication.

As Abhishek Sharma’s cricketing career continues to flourish, the public’s fascination with his off-field life only grows. Until the couple makes things official, fans will continue to speculate about this stylish and promising pairing.

