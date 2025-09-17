Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya’s Rumoured Girlfriend

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is no stranger to the limelight—be it for his stellar performances on the field or for his eventful personal life. After his separation from Natasa Stankovic and his reported breakup with singer Jasmin Walia, the cricketer has once again become a talking point, this time for his alleged romance with actress and model Mahieka Sharma.

Rumours of their relationship surfaced just as the 2025 Asia Cup got underway, sparking curiosity among fans eager to know more about Mahieka. Neither Hardik nor Mahieka has confirmed the buzz, but her rising popularity has already caught the attention of the public.

Who is Mahieka Sharma?

Mahieka Sharma, 24, is a model and actress who has carved her space in the fashion industry. She has walked the ramp for leading designers, appeared in music videos and short films, and has even been crowned Model of the Year at the Indian Fashion Awards. Several fashion magazines have also featured her as one of the industry’s rising stars.

On Instagram, Mahieka enjoys a following of over 42,000 fans, where she often shares glimpses of her professional and personal life.

Education and Early Life

According to reports, Mahieka was a bright student who scored a perfect 10 CGPA in her Class 10 boards. She later pursued a degree in economics and finance, despite her parents initially wishing she would opt for medicine or engineering. However, Mahieka’s passion lay in front of the camera, and she steadily moved towards a career in modeling and entertainment.

She also completed yoga teacher training after college, combining her love for fitness with professional certification.

Career in Modelling

Mahieka’s journey began with local beauty pageants in Gujarat and Delhi, which gave her the platform to enter the fashion world. Over time, she built her reputation as a dedicated and professional model.

A testament to her work ethic came in 2024 when she reportedly walked a ramp show despite battling a painful eye infection caused by a makeup allergy. Such discipline has made her a respected name in the modelling industry.

Her social media presence also played a key role in boosting her career, allowing her to connect with a growing audience while showcasing her glamorous lifestyle.

Fans’ Reaction to the Rumours

News of Hardik Pandya’s alleged relationship with Mahieka spread quickly on social media, especially after the two were reportedly spotted together at multiple locations. One viral Reddit post even showed Pandya with his jersey number 33 visible in the background, fuelling further speculation.

Fans have been quick to react, with many joking that the cricketer’s motto seems to be “new tournament, new girlfriend.”

Hardik Pandya’s Relationship History

Hardik Pandya’s love life has often been in the spotlight. He tied the knot with actress Natasa Stankovic in 2020, but the couple announced their separation earlier this year. Before the Mahieka rumours, Pandya was linked with British-Indian singer Jasmin Walia, though that relationship reportedly ended as well.

Given his celebrity status, Hardik’s personal life has rarely remained private, often making as many headlines as his cricketing achievements.

At present, neither Hardik Pandya nor Mahieka Sharma has publicly acknowledged their relationship. While speculation continues to swirl, the curiosity around Mahieka’s life and career has undoubtedly grown.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official confirmation—if any comes at all. Until then, cricket lovers will be hoping Hardik shifts the spotlight back to the pitch as India competes in the 2025 Asia Cup.

