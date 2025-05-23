Who Is Marco Star Unni Mukundan? Upcoming Movies, Relationship & Bollywood Debut – All You Need To Know

Advertisment

Malayalam cinema has found its new action superstar in Unni Mukundan. The actor has captured national attention with his recent blood-soaked blockbuster Marco, which is now the highest-grossing A-rated Malayalam film of all time. But Unni’s cinematic journey didn’t begin with Marco. From humble beginnings to pan-Indian fame, here’s everything you need to know about the man behind the powerhouse performance.

Rise to Fame: Who Is Unni Mukundan?

Unnikrishnan Mukundan, popularly known as Unni Mukundan, hails from Thrissur, Kerala. He holds degrees in English Literature and Journalism, but his true calling lies in cinema. Making his acting debut in 2011 with the Tamil film Seedan, Unni broke through with Mallu Singh (2012), a Malayalam hit that showcased his action chops and screen presence.

Since then, he has built an impressive filmography across Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu cinema, earning a loyal fanbase and critical acclaim.

Marco: The Film That Changed It All

Released in late 2024, Marco is an action thriller that dives deep into vengeance, violence, and grit. Unni plays the titular role of Marco Peter with an intensity that has made the film a sensation not only in Kerala but also across the country. The movie has grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide, with its Hindi-dubbed version alone collecting ₹13 crore—an unprecedented feat for an A-rated Malayalam film.

The success of Marco has opened new doors for Unni, marking a significant turning point in his career.

Upcoming movies: Malayalam, Bollywood & Beyond

Following the massive success of Marco, Unni Mukundan’s film calendar is brimming with exciting projects:

Get-Set Baby

Director : Vinay Govind

Co-stars : Nikhila Vimal, Chemban Vinod, Surabhi Lakshmi, Johny Antony, and more

Status: Awaiting release

Gandharva Jr

Language : Malayalam

Director : Vishnu Aravind

Release Date: June 27, 2025

Enthoru Bhagyam

Language : Malayalam

Director : Sharath A. Haridaasan

Release Date: December 16, 2025

Unni is also planning a sequel to Marco, which is already in early talks, and will reunite with Garudan director RS Durai Senthilkumar for another action project.

Bollywood Debut: A New Chapter

Riding high on the success of Marco, Unni Mukundan is poised to step into Bollywood. He is reportedly in talks for a major action film and expressed his desire to one day direct a film with Hrithik Roshan. His recent visit to Mumbai for Marco promotions and his Gujarati roots have helped him connect with North Indian audiences, and he hopes to build on that momentum.

Additionally, he's in discussions for a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual project with Chiyaan Vikram, as photos of the two meeting have fueled speculations of a collaboration.

Unni Mukundan’s Relationship Status

Despite his growing stardom, Unni Mukundan remains grounded. He is currently single and has denied rumors of dating co-star Anusree. In an interview with Milestone Makers, he said humorously, “I don’t have any relationships, and yet I don’t know how my name gets mixed up with all these actresses.”

From Gujarat to Global: The Emotional Connect

Unni spent much of his childhood in Gujarat and recently expressed how much it meant to watch Marco with friends in the state, in Hindi. “Watching them enjoy it not just as my friends but as cine-goers was exciting,” he said. “That kind of high, after being in the industry for 14 years, was something special.”

With a thriving career, a production house of his own, and an expanding fanbase across India, Unni Mukundan’s cinematic journey is one of perseverance and passion. Marco may have brought him national fame, but for Unni, this is just the beginning.

