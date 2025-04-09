Daveed OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Antony Varghese’s Action Drama Online

Antony Varghese's heavy boxing-based Malayalam film Daveed is now gearing up for its digital debut. Following a theatrical release on February 14, 2025, the movie is set to begin streaming on ZEE5 on April 18, 2025. If you missed it in theatres, here's your chance to catch the adrenaline-fueled journey of Aashiq Abu from the comfort of your home.
Release Date and Streaming Platform
-
Theatrical Release: February 14, 2025
-
OTT Premiere: April 18, 2025
-
Streaming On: ZEE5
Cast and Crew
Daveed features a stellar ensemble led by Antony Varghese in the role of a former boxer named Aashiq Abu. Joining him is Lijomol Jose as the female lead, delivering a performance marked by depth and grace. The supporting cast includes:
-
Vijayaraghavan
-
Mo Ismail (as Sainul Akhmadov, an international boxing champion)
-
Saiju Kurup
-
Kichu Tellus
-
Aju Varghese
-
Jess Kuku
-
Vineeth Tattile
-
Jess Sweejan (as Abu’s daughter)
Directed by Govind Vishnu, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Deepu Rajeevan, the film is backed by producers Aby Alex Abraham, Tom Joseph, Century Max John & Mary Productions, and Panorama Studios.
Plot Summary
Set in a bustling slum, Daveed narrates the life of Aashiq Abu, a former boxer turned security guard. Living a humble life with his wife and young daughter, Abu’s peaceful routine takes a dramatic turn when he’s assigned to protect Sainul Akhmadov, a globally feared boxer. What begins as a regular job spirals into a high-stakes conflict, unveiling layers of personal struggle, redemption, and unexpected heroism.
The story blends high-octane action with heartfelt emotional beats, shining a spotlight on Abu's resilience and the support system formed by his family and close friends.
Performance and Technical Highlights
Antony Varghese’s portrayal of Aashiq Abu has been widely appreciated for its authenticity. The actor underwent rigorous physical training to embody a seasoned boxer, even losing weight for the role. His efforts result in a compelling on-screen transformation that adds depth to the character.
The film’s visuals, helmed by cinematographer Salu K. Thomas, and the impactful editing by Rakesh Cherumadam, enhance the intense fight sequences and emotional moments alike. The music, composed by Justin Varghese, complements the storytelling with just the right rhythm and emotion.
Critical Reception
Daveed garnered a 3.5-star rating from The Times of India, which applauded the film’s emotional storytelling, realistic performances, and overall execution. The review specifically praised:
-
Antony Varghese’s grounded and intense performance
-
Lijomol Jose’s subtle yet impactful presence
-
Mo Ismail’s convincing portrayal of a formidable boxer
-
The emotional arc delivered through Abu’s daughter, played by Jess Sweejan
Despite a few predictable turns, the film was appreciated for its scale and sincerity, making it a worthwhile watch for fans of sports dramas with heart.
Daveed stands out as a well-executed sports drama that blends emotional storytelling with gritty action. Whether you're a fan of boxing films or simply enjoy emotionally charged narratives, this Antony Varghese starrer is a must-watch on ZEE5 this April.
