Who is Neeraj Goyat: Everything You Need to Know

Neeraj Goyat, a prominent figure in Indian boxing, is poised to step into the Bigg Boss house this season. Originating from Haryana, Neeraj has garnered recognition not only as a skilled professional boxer but also as a versatile mixed martial artist who has proudly represented India globally. Beyond his sporting achievements, he has ventured into the world of cinema with notable roles in films such as "Toofan" and the highly anticipated "RRR."

Most recently, Neeraj captured headlines by issuing a bold challenge to Jake Paul for a high-profile boxing match, signaling his readiness to take on new challenges both inside and outside the ring. His multifaceted career journey continues to captivate audiences, showcasing his prowess in sports and entertainment realms alike as he prepares to embark on his latest adventure in reality television.

Career Ventures

Aside from his illustrious boxing career, Neeraj Goyat has ventured into the entertainment industry, featuring in several music videos and lending his expertise to train celebrities like Farhan Akhtar for boxing sequences in films such as "Toofan," where Neeraj also made a cameo appearance.

Boxing Background

Neeraj, originally hailing from Karnal, discovered his passion for boxing in 2006. His journey to success began with a significant milestone when he clinched a gold medal at the 2008 Youth National Tournament. Known for his exceptional skill and unwavering commitment, Neeraj made history by becoming the first Indian boxer to hold a spot in the WBC World Rankings consecutively for three years, from 2015 to 2017, while securing three prestigious WBC Asia titles along the way.

Notably, Neeraj Goyat made history as the first Indian boxer to secure a spot in the prestigious WBC world rankings. His achievements were further acknowledged when he was honored with the Manav Boxer of the Year award in 2017. Renowned in boxing circles, Goyat is regarded as a legend, having amassed an impressive tally of 35 victories out of 40 matches, with 27 wins by knockout. His journey continues to inspire aspiring boxers and enthusiasts alike, cementing his legacy in the world of professional boxing.

Net Worth

Today, Neeraj Goyat is not only celebrated for his athletic prowess but also recognized as one of India's wealthiest boxers. His net worth, estimated between 3 to 5 million dollars as of February 3, 2024, underscores his financial success, primarily driven by his achievements in boxing.

Throughout his career, Neeraj Goyat has remained a pivotal figure in the sport, achieving significant milestones and garnering widespread acclaim. His journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes and highlights his enduring impact on the boxing world.