Who is Poulomi Das: Everything You Need to Know

Poulomi Das, affectionately known as Polo, has carved out a prominent place for herself as an actress and model. Renowned for her compelling performances in television series and films, she has gained widespread acclaim and popularity.

Born on January 5, 1996, in Howrah, Kolkata, Poulomi Das has completed 28 years of age as of 2024. She spent her formative years in her hometown, where she pursued her education at St. Paul’s Cathedral Mission College, Kolkata. Proudly Indian by nationality, Poulomi practices Hinduism, enjoys a non-vegetarian diet and has a passion for traveling.

About Poulomi Das's Career and Life

Career Beginnings and Breakthrough

Poulomi's journey in the television industry began in 2016 when she appeared as a contestant on "India’s Next Top Model." This exposure set the stage for her acting career, and she quickly made her mark with her role as Baby in the popular TV show "Suhani Si Ek Ladki" (2016-2017). Her acting prowess and screen presence earned her a growing fanbase.

Film and Television Success

Continuing her upward trajectory, Poulomi ventured into films, making her debut with "Day After Tomorrow" in 2017. Her versatility as an actress was further highlighted by her performance in the 2019 film "Ghoon," which received critical acclaim.

Recent Achievements

In 2024, Poulomi entered the limelight once again with her participation in "Bigg Boss OTT Season 3." Her dynamic presence and engaging personality have already made a significant impact in the early stages of the show, captivating audiences and showcasing her multifaceted talent.

Personal Traits

Poulomi's journey is marked by her dedication and passion for her craft. Her ability to connect with audiences, both on and off-screen, underscores her status as a rising star in the entertainment industry. Known for her down-to-earth nature and adventurous spirit, she continues to inspire many with her journey from a small-town girl to a celebrated actress and model.

As of 2024, Poulomi Das boasts total assets estimated at around $2 million. This impressive financial status is a testament to her relentless hard work and flourishing career.

Her substantial net worth has been built not only through her acting endeavors but also through her involvement in advertising and brand ambassadorships.

Poulomi’s dedication to her craft has seen her rise steadily in the entertainment industry, with each role and endorsement contributing significantly to her wealth. Despite her already notable success, her career continues to thrive, promising further growth and achievements in the years to come.