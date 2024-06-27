Who is Sai Ketan Rao: Everything You Need to Know

Sai Ketan Rao, a prominent Indian television actor, gained widespread recognition with his debut as the male lead, Raghav Rao, in Star Plus’ series "Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali." He continued to captivate audiences by portraying Raunaq Babbar (Reddy) in "Chashni." Most recently, he appeared in the popular show "Imlie" on Star Plus, showcasing his versatility by playing dual roles as Agasthya Singh Chaudhary and Surya Pratap Reddy.

At 29 years old, Sai Ketan Rao began his television journey with the serial "Agni Sakshi." Beyond television, he has made notable appearances in various Hindi web series. These include "Three Half Bottles" (2019) on ZEE5, "Love Studio" (2020) on YouTube, "Lovely" (2021) on ShreyasET, and "Aham Bhramhasmi" (2021) on MX Player and Hungama Digital.

In addition to his work in Hindi entertainment, Rao has also contributed to Telugu cinema. His filmography in the Telugu language features roles in "Ajay Passayyadu" (2019), "Strangers" (2021) on Amazon Prime, and "Mounam" (2020) on Aha.

Sai Ketan Rao: Family and Career

Family Background

Sai Ketan Rao was born into a middle-class family in Lonavala, Maharashtra. His father works as an architect, while his mother, originally from Hyderabad, is a nutritionist.

Education

Sai Ketan's educational journey took him across various cities. He completed his schooling at Vignan School, spanning Solapur, Pune, and Hyderabad. He then pursued a B. Tech in Computer Science from the Hyderabad Institute of Technology and Management. Following his undergraduate studies, he earned an MBA in System Operations from the Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management’s Hyderabad campus.

Career Path

Though Sai Ketan secured a job with an Australian company after graduation, his passion for acting drove him to a different path. He enrolled at Ramanaidu Film School to study theatre arts. This decision marked the beginning of his acting career.

Acting Journey

Sai Ketan started with short films and feature films, eventually establishing his own film production company, Aurum Motion Pictures. His dedication and talent have seen him work across various mediums, from television to web series and Telugu cinema.

Professional Pursuits

Sai Ketan Rao is a versatile individual who has not only made a name for himself in the acting world but has also excelled as a state-level boxer. After completing his education, he initially secured a job with an Australian company. However, his passion for the performing arts led him to Ramanaidu Film School, where he honed his skills in theatre arts. He soon transitioned into acting, working on various short films and feature films. Demonstrating his entrepreneurial spirit, he also founded his own film production company, Aurum Motion Pictures.

Rise to Stardom

Rao has amassed a significant following on social media, thanks to his engaging performances and charming personality. His on-screen chemistry with Adrija Roy in the TV series “Imlie" (2020) captivated audiences and earned him widespread acclaim. Embracing new challenges, he is set to participate in the highly anticipated reality show "Bigg Boss OTT 3," where he aims to showcase more of his authentic self to viewers.