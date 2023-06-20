Who is Puneet Superstar? Learn more about this debutant on Big Boss OTT

Puneet Kumar, popularly known as Puneet Superstar or Lord Puneet, is a social media star who gained fame through a viral video of him shouting loudly while riding a bike. He recently made his reality show debut as a confirmed contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2, but unfortunately became the first celebrity to be evicted from the show.

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Puneet shared his excitement and enthusiasm for the show in an exclusive interview. He expressed his intention to entertain his audience and make them happy. Puneet believes that playing the game with one's heart rather than making strategies is the key to winning. He mentioned that he will react to situations as they arise, without any pre-planned strategies.

The announcement of Puneet's participation in the show caused a buzz on social media, with fans trending his name on Twitter. His supporters consider him a winner already, showing their immense love and faith in his abilities. Puneet is determined to prove them right by winning Bigg Boss OTT 2.

When it comes to controversies, Puneet has a different perspective. While he acknowledges that controversies are a part of Bigg Boss, he believes that they should not involve disrespecting women or using verbal abuse. Puneet aims to bring comedy and uniqueness to the show without resorting to fights or unnecessary controversies. He plans to showcase his comedic talents and change the dynamics inside the house.

Being locked up in the Bigg Boss house can be mentally challenging for contestants, as many past participants have revealed. However, Puneet doesn't share those concerns. He appreciates the facilities provided by Bigg Boss, such as free food, comfortable beds, and air conditioning. Puneet sees these amenities as a positive aspect of being on the show.

This season of Bigg Boss OTT gives the audience control over the game, and Puneet intends to connect with them through the cameras. He prioritizes entertaining the viewers and wants to keep them happy. Puneet believes that staying true to oneself is crucial and plans to showcase his authentic self on the show. He expresses no inhibitions about sharing his personal life in front of the cameras.

Puneet's fans can expect him to do crazy and entertaining things inside the house, similar to his viral videos on social media. He aims to bring high TRP ratings to Bigg Boss OTT and believes that his presence on the show will make it more entertaining.