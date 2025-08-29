Who is Tanya Mittal in Bigg Boss 19? Biography, Age, Career, Instagram & More

Tanya Mittal is one of the most talked-about contestants in Bigg Boss 19. Known for her confident “boss” attitude and an impressive collection of 800 sarees, Tanya is a multi-talented personality who has already captured fans’ attention. She is an influencer, entrepreneur, podcaster, and former model. Viewers can expect a mix of glamour, wit, and strong opinions from her in the house.

Tanya Mittal Biography & Early Life

Full Name: Tanya Mittal

Date of Birth: September 27, 2000

Age: 24 years

Zodiac Sign: Libra

Hometown: Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh

Family Background: Tanya credits her family for supporting her entrepreneurial and spiritual journey, though little is publicly known about her immediate family.

Education / Early Career: Tanya completed her primary education at Vidya Public School, Gwalior. She later earned a degree in Architecture from Chandigarh University, but soon found her calling in social media and modeling.

Tanya Mittal Career Highlights

Social Media & Influence: Tanya boasts over 2.5 million followers on Instagram, where she shares motivational posts, spiritual stories, and lifestyle content.

Pageantry: She was crowned Miss Asia Tourism 2018 and represented India at the Miss Asia Tourism Universe pageant in Lebanon, earning international recognition.

Entrepreneurship: Tanya is the founder of Handmade with Love by Tanya, a brand offering handbags, handcuffs, and saris. She started the business with just Rs. 500 and turned it into a thriving venture.

Podcasting: She hosts her own podcast covering personal growth, spirituality, and motivational topics.

Viral Fame: Tanya’s narrative during the Maha Kumbh stampede went viral, boosting her public profile.

Awards & Recognition: In addition to her pageant titles, Tanya has spoken at multiple TEDx events, sharing her inspiring journey with audiences worldwide.

Why Did Tanya Mittal Join Bigg Boss 19?

Tanya’s decision to enter Bigg Boss 19 seems motivated by a desire to challenge herself and further expand her personal brand. Fans can expect a strong, assertive personality, as she insists on being addressed as “ma’am” or “boss.” Her house presence promises entertainment, strategic gameplay, and bold interactions.

Tanya Mittal in Bigg Boss 19 Journey (Updated Weekly)

Currently in the Bigg Boss house, the audience is perceiving her as somewhat immature and irritating. She has already had a heated argument with Ashnoor Kaur. Stay tuned for more updates.

Tanya Mittal Age, Family, and Personal Life

Age: 24 years (born September 27, 2000)

Family: Supportive parents and upbringing in Gwalior

Relationship Status: Single

Philanthropy: Tanya is actively involved in charity work, including volunteering with Girl Up, Pink Legal, and serving as Associate Director of the Bliss Foundation. She has also adopted a small village near Gwalior, supporting children’s education and essential needs.

Where to Follow Tanya Mittal on Instagram & Social Media

Instagram: @tanyamittal – 2.5M followers

Facebook: 89K followers

YouTube: 63.1K subscribers

Business Profile: Handmade with Love – 249K followers

Popular Posts: Her motivational content, spiritual stories, and lifestyle posts frequently go viral.

Why is Tanya Mittal Famous?

Tanya first gained fame as Miss Asia Tourism 2018.

Her social media presence, entrepreneurial skills, and inspiring personal story further elevated her public profile.

Unique traits: She combines glamour, spirituality, and business acumen, making her stand out in the entertainment and influencer world.

Tanya Mittal’s entry has added a unique flavor to Bigg Boss 19 with her assertive personality, glamour, and entrepreneurial edge. Fans are eagerly watching how she navigates alliances, conflicts, and tasks in the house.

FAQ Q. Who is Tanya Mittal in Bigg Boss 19? A. A: Tanya Mittal is a contestant known for her confident personality, entrepreneurial spirit, and 800 sarees. Q. Why is Tanya Mittal famous? A. A: Tanya is famous as a model, Miss Asia Tourism 2018 winner, influencer, entrepreneur, and podcaster. Q. Is Tanya Mittal married? A. A: No, she is currently single.

