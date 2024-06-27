Who is Sana Makbul: Everything You Need to Know

Sana Makbul, originally born as Sana Khan on June 13, 1993, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, later adopted Makbul as her middle name to stand out professionally. She pursued her education at R.D. National College in Mumbai, setting the stage for her entry into the entertainment industry.

Sana Makbul, originally named Sana Khan, was born in Maharashtra. In 2014, she opted to change her name to Sana Makbul to stand out in the entertainment industry, as there were many others with the name Sana Khan. Her journey into the spotlight began as a model, which eventually led to opportunities in television commercials, series, and music videos. In 2009, she appeared on the reality show ‘MTV Scooty Teen Diva’ and later starred in the teen musical series ‘Ishaan: Sapno Ko Awaaz De.’ She also featured in the second season of the TV serial ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai.’ Sana's notable role came as Lavanya Kashyap in the serial ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?.’

In addition to her acting career, Sana participated in the Femina Miss India pageant, where she earned the title of Femina Miss Beautiful Smile in 2012. Her film debut came in 2014 with the Telugu movie ‘Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya,’ where she portrayed Samhitha, an aerobics instructor entangled in a romantic storyline involving both a father and his son.

Sana Makbul is also no stranger to reality television. In 2021, she competed in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi,’ filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, and made it to the semi-finals of the thrilling competition.

Net Worth

Sana Makbul's success as an actor and model has led to an estimated net worth of $240,000 (approximately ₹2 crore), according to Jagran TV.