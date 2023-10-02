Will Manipur Files Book Launch Jerk Filmmakers Into Action?

On the other hand, explaining the reason behind writing Manipur Files, author Pranabananda Das said, "As a journalist, I had to keep an eye on the events in Manipur on a daily basis. The situation in Manipur deteriorated at every moment since violence first broke out. It was followed by several decisions that curbed free speech like suspension of internet services. This led to daily stories not coming to the fore through mainstream media. When I came to know about such cases, I felt the need to bring them out to the people. With that thought, I had started writing this book."