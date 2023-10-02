Manipur Govt Extends Internet Ban by 5 Days

Manipur Government on Sunday extended the mobile internet ban in the state by five days which means it will remain suspended till October 6.
The internet ban was reimposed in the state on September 26 for five days, three days after it was lifted, as students staged a massive protest over the killings of two youths from the Meitei community.
Citing reports of incidents of violence like confrontation of the public with security forces, the state government issued the notification on Sunday stating, “And whereas, there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the State of Manipur.”
“It has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in public interest, by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platform such as Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc. on various electronic equipments like tablet, computer, mobile phone etc. and sending bulk SMS, for facilitating and/or mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which can cause loss of life and/or damage to public/private property by indulging in arson/vandalism and other types of violent activities,” it added.
Notably, this comes after four persons were arrested in connection with the heinous "abduction and killing" of two students in Manipur.
It may be mentioned that just a few days after mobile internet services were restored in Manipur, disturbing images of the bodies of two Meitei students who went missing near Bishnupur in the month of July, surfaced on social media platforms. The state government had confirmed that the two missing students, namely Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17) were murdered.