"With Folded Hands", 'Adipurush' Writer Manoj Muntashir Apologizes For Hurting Sentiments
In the aftermath of Adipurush’s colossal failure, the film’s writer Manoj Muntashir on Saturday tendered an apology to the people for hurting their religious sentiments with his controversial dialogues in the film.
Taking to Twitter, Muntashir wrote in Hindi, “I accept people's emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation."
His post evoked mixed reactions from netizens as many feel that it is now too late to seek an apology.
"You are too late to apologise," a social media user commented.
"Badi jaldi Maafi maang liye sahab But thik hai, Der aaye durust aaye," another one wrote.
‘Adipurush’, written and directed by Om Raut, is an epic mythological tale based on Valmiki's Ramayana. The movie, featuring Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janki, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdutta Nage as Bajrang, was released in theaters on June 16 with high expectations and excitement.
However, both critics and audiences have responded negatively to the film. Consequently, the filmmakers have decided to revise certain dialogues in response to the backlash.
Dialogues including 'Marega Bete', 'Bua Ka Bagicha Hain Kya' and 'Jalegi Tere Baap Ki' were heavily criticized by critics and reviewers.
In the wake of such flak, the makers of 'Adipurush' revamped the dialogues.