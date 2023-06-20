Manoj Muntashir Requests Mumbai Police Security Amidst Backlash on Adipurush Dialogues

Adipurush, a film written and directed by Om Raut, is an epic mythological tale based on Valmiki's Ramayana. The movie, featuring Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janki, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdutta Nage as Bajrang, was released in theaters on June 16 with high expectations and excitement. However, both critics and audiences have responded negatively to the film. Consequently, the filmmakers have decided to revise certain dialogues in response to the backlash.

Manoj Muntashir, the dialogue writer for the highly anticipated film Adipurush, has requested security from the Mumbai Police due to the negative response he received for his dialogues. Concerned about his well-being, Muntashir is seeking protection amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the film. Adipurush has faced criticism for its below-par visual effects and controversial dialogue, resulting in disappointment among the audience. Muntashir's dialogues, in particular, have been accused of distorting and disrespecting the original epic source material. This criticism has prompted Muntashir to approach the Mumbai Police for security.

In response to the backlash, Manoj Muntashir publicly acknowledged the negative reception and announced plans to make changes to certain dialogues in Adipurush. The significant backlash he received has motivated him to seek security from the Mumbai Police, as he expressed concerns about his personal safety. The Mumbai Police will now review Muntashir's security request in light of the controversy surrounding the film.

Co-writer Manoj Muntashir has addressed the criticism and announced that the Adipurush team will revise the dialogues that have offended sentiments. Muntashir took to Twitter to share a detailed note on Sunday, revealing that he, along with director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar, will incorporate the revised dialogues into the film by the end of the week.