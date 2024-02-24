Woman Arrested For Abducting TV Anchor In Bizarre Attempt To Marry Him

“A kidnapping case was registered in the Malkajgiri subdivision, under the Uppal police station by Pranav Sista, a software engineer and TV Anchor against a woman named Bogireddy Trishna who wanted to marry him. Pranav refused to marry her. The woman has been arrested by Uppal police and the search for others is underway. Using the technical evidence the case is registered and she will be sent to court,” said K Purushotham Reddy, Assitant Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri.