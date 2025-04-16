World’s First Fully AI-Made Film ‘Love You’ Debuts from Karnataka on Just ₹10 Lakh Budget!

In a groundbreaking moment for global cinema, Kannada film Love You has made history as the world’s first fully AI-generated movie. Produced on a modest budget of just ₹10 lakhs, the 95-minute film is the brainchild of director-producer S. Narasimha Murthy and AI technician Nutan, who together have managed every aspect of production—without the involvement of a traditional cast or crew.

The film, which includes 12 songs, received a U/A certificate from the censor board and is set for release in May. Except for Murthy and Nutan, all elements of the movie—including the hero, heroine, acting, music, songs, background score, visuals, and even dubbing—have been entirely created using artificial intelligence tools.

Murthy, a priest at the Bagalagunte Anjaneya Temple in Bengaluruand a filmmaker by passion, expressed pride in the film’s AI-powered creation. "Our film has all the elements of a regular movie. From drone shots to character development, everything has been handled by AI. It took us six months to complete," he stated. One of the challenges, he noted, was character continuity—where the AI had to be guided precisely on visuals and movement.

Nutan, an LLB graduate with over a decade of experience in Sandalwood as an editor and assistant director, spearheaded the technical operations. "We used 20 to 30 AI tools including Runway ML, Kling AI, and Minimax. Feedback so far suggests the film is better than many regular productions," he shared.

With AI managing the workload traditionally assigned to hundreds, Love You marks a significant leap in AI’s potential within the creative arts—ushering in a new era for cinema production.

