Would You Marry Me Episodes 1-2: Release Date, Time, Plot, Cast, and Where to Watch the K-Drama on OTT

K-drama fans are in for a treat this October as Choi Woo-shik and Jung So-min team up for a heartwarming romantic-comedy, Would You Marry Me. The series blends humor, charm, and emotional depth through a story about a 90-day fake marriage, which evolves into something far more real.
Packed with light-hearted moments, witty dialogue, and genuine emotions, Would You Marry Me is poised to be one of 2025’s most talked-about rom-coms. Here’s everything you need to know — including the release date, episode schedule, cast lineup, plot details, and where to stream it online.
Would You Marry Me Episode 1-2 OTT Release Date
Would You Marry Me will premiere on October 10, 2025, following a Friday–Saturday broadcast schedule in South Korea.
|Episode
|Release Date
|Episode 1
|October 10, 2025 (Friday)
|Episode 2
|October 11, 2025 (Saturday)
Where to Watch:
Would You Marry Me Episode 1-2 Release Time and Schedule
Episodes of Would You Marry Me air at 9:50 PM KST (6:20 PM IST) every Friday and Saturday. Each episode runs for 50–60 minutes, with the full season comprising 12 episodes in total.
Would You Marry Me K-Drama Plot: A 90-Day Marriage and Unexpected Romance
At its heart, Would You Marry Me follows Yoo Me-ri (Jung So-min), a short-tempered designer who finds herself heartbroken and homeless after discovering her fiancé’s infidelity. When she comes across a contest that awards a luxury newlywed home, she sees an opportunity — but there’s a catch.
To claim the prize, Me-ri must prove she’s married. She strikes a deal with Kim Woo-joo (Choi Woo-shik), a perfectionist marketing team leader and the only son of South Korea’s oldest bakery, Myungsoondang. Despite their differences, the two agree to enter into a 90-day fake marriage to win the house — but as they navigate life together, their staged relationship begins to feel increasingly real.
According to IMDb, the official synopsis reads:
“A bride-to-be wins a newlywed house, but after breaking up with her fiancé and facing debt, she finds a fake husband to move in with. They have to fool the house inspector for 90 days, then the dream home is officially hers.”
The series brings together classic rom-com elements — misunderstandings, chemistry, and personal growth — while adding a modern twist to the fake marriage trope that K-drama fans love.
Would You Marry Me Cast: Meet the Characters
Main Cast:
Choi Woo-shik as Kim Woo-joo — The 4th-generation heir of an 80-year-old bakery, a disciplined and honest marketing team leader who prides himself on excellence.
Jung So-min as Yoo Me-ri — A passionate designer who breaks off her engagement after being betrayed, only to find herself in an unexpected partnership.
Supporting Cast:
Seo Beom-jun as Kim Woo-joo (ex-fiancé) — Yoo Me-ri’s cheating ex-boyfriend, whose actions trigger the events that follow.
Shin Seul-gi as Yoon Jin-kyung
Bae Na-ra as Baek Sang-hyun
Jung Ae-ri, Kim Young-min, Baek Ji-won, and Yoon Bok-in in supporting roles.
The diverse ensemble adds humor, tension, and emotional balance to the show, complementing the leads’ charming performances.
Why You Should Watch Would You Marry Me
Fresh Take on Romance: The drama explores love, marriage, and modern-day relationships through a fun yet thoughtful lens.
Relatable Storyline: It focuses on the practical and emotional challenges of contemporary relationships.
Charming Lead Pairing: The on-screen chemistry between Choi Woo-shik and Jung So-min is expected to be one of the highlights.
Perfect Rom-Com Blend: With equal parts humor, tenderness, and introspection, it strikes the right emotional tone.
High Production Quality: The scenic visuals, tight direction, and heartfelt soundtrack make it visually and emotionally engaging.
Weekend Binge Material: Airing on Fridays and Saturdays, it’s ideal for a light and feel-good watch.
When and Where to Watch Would You Marry Me
Broadcast Channel: SBS (Korea)
Streaming Platform: Disney+ (Internationally available in select regions)
Air Time: 9:50 PM KST (6:20 PM IST)
Episode Count: 12
Would You Marry Me combines comedy, romance, and emotional depth in a setting that feels both fresh and familiar. With Choi Woo-shik and Jung So-min’s strong performances and a well-written storyline centered on a fake marriage turning into a heartfelt connection, the series is a must-watch for anyone who loves classic K-drama charm with a modern twist.
Make sure to add Would You Marry Me to your October 2025 K-drama watchlist — this one’s bound to steal hearts.
Also Read:
Stranger Things Season 5: Release Date, Plot, Cast, and Where to Watch
Genie, Make A Wish Ending Explained: Did Ki Ka-young and Iblis Find Their Happily Ever After?
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Ending Explained: Did The Timeline Change Or Was It A Loop?