Zubeen Garg Inaugurates New Hero Dealer in Guwahati

Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg inaugurated Infinity Automotive, a two-wheeler Hero dealership located in Guwahati's Lalmati locality.
The dealer has announced the upcoming launch of Maverick, a high-end sports bike that is now available in the showroom. Furthermore, the showroom will also feature Harley Davidson motorcycles as part of a joint venture.
The dealer is committed to providing customers with sales and service for all Hero motorcycles, conveniently located under one roof.
The dealer will offer a comprehensive range of two-wheeler products from Hero, including the entire lineup of Hero products such as Splendor, Glamour, and the subsidiary brand Vida, which features electric EV products.