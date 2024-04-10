Entertainment

Zubeen Garg Inaugurates New Hero Dealer in Guwahati

The dealer has announced the upcoming launch of Maverick, a high-end sports bike that is now available in the showroom.
Zubeen Garg Inaugurates New Hero Dealer in Guwahati
Zubeen Garg Inaugurates New Hero Dealer in Guwahati
Pratidin Time

Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg inaugurated Infinity Automotive, a two-wheeler Hero dealership located in Guwahati's Lalmati locality.

The dealer has announced the upcoming launch of Maverick, a high-end sports bike that is now available in the showroom. Furthermore, the showroom will also feature Harley Davidson motorcycles as part of a joint venture.

The dealer is committed to providing customers with sales and service for all Hero motorcycles, conveniently located under one roof.

The dealer will offer a comprehensive range of two-wheeler products from Hero, including the entire lineup of Hero products such as Splendor, Glamour, and the subsidiary brand Vida, which features electric EV products.

Zubeen Garg Inaugurates New Hero Dealer in Guwahati
Turtle Hosts Zubeen Garg At Bihu Celebrations In Central Mall
Zubeen Garg
Harley Davidson

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
entertainment>>entertainment/zubeen-garg-inaugurates-new-hero-dealer-in-guwahati
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com