83 Industrial Units Found Non-Compliant with Environmental Norms, 7 Faced Closure: CPCB Report

Some of such gross non-compliances include the following:

i. Any bypass discharge of partially treated or untreated effluent and emission observed.

ii. Injection of treated or untreated water or both into ground water (reverse boring).

iii. Operating unit having defunct Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) or Air Pollution Control Device (APCD) and/or operating without installation of ETP or APCD.

iv. Unauthorized disposal or dumping of hazardous waste likely to cause grave injury to the Environment.