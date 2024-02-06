83 Industrial Units Found Non-Compliant with Environmental Norms, 7 Faced Closure: CPCB Report

Based on Online Continuous Effluent/ Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has inspected 215 industrial units since 2020, out of which 83 units were found non-complying with environmental norms.
Seven units received closure instructions without a show-cause notice, based on the seriousness of the infractions. Later on, all seven of these units met the established environmental standards.
This information was given by Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
Name of the units
1. M/s. Mithila Dugdh Utpadak Sahkari Sangh Limited (Samastipur Dairy), Samastipur, Bihar
2. M/s Hema laboratories, Raichur, Karnataka
3. M/s Niox Speciality Paper Mill, Mehsana, Gujarat
4. Jagruti Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd, Devni, Maharashtra
5. Dharashiv Sakhar Karkhana Ltd., Osmanabad, Maharashtra
6. Astik Dyestuff Pvt Ltd, Ankleshwar, Gujarat
7. M/s Athani Sugars Ltd., Maharashtra
Notably, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has devised a ‘Standard Protocol for Conducting Inspections, Report Preparation and Action’. The action against violators is taken based on the guidelines prescribed in this protocol.
In general, for minor non-compliances, show-cause notice is issued to unit, in line with the principles of Natural Justice and to give an opportunity to the unit, before issuance of closure directions under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.
However, closure directions under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 are issued directly to the unit if it is found grossly non-complying with regard to prescribed environmental standards and other shortcomings which have potential to cause grave injury to the environment.
Some of such gross non-compliances include the following:
i. Any bypass discharge of partially treated or untreated effluent and emission observed.
ii. Injection of treated or untreated water or both into ground water (reverse boring).
iii. Operating unit having defunct Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) or Air Pollution Control Device (APCD) and/or operating without installation of ETP or APCD.
iv. Unauthorized disposal or dumping of hazardous waste likely to cause grave injury to the Environment.