Fog Causes Flight Cancellations & Delays in Northern India Airports

While there were delays and cancellations, Delhi airport was well prepared and had taken various measures to be prepared and respond to the delays due to fog, including:

(i) Additional 130-140 manpower deployed at the airport during fog season to handle impact of NOTAM during specific hours.

(ii) At Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), there is a well staffed medical center.

(iii) There are additional 700+ seats available across the 3 terminals.

(iv) Delhi Airport has ensured that passengers of any delayed flights are offered food & beverages, as per advise of various airlines. The existing F & B operators at all terminals have capacity to serve food requirements adequately for this.