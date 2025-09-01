Aaranyak Announces Winners of “Grassroots Conservation Awards 2025”

Leading biodiversity conservation organization Aaranyak has announced the winners of its prestigious “Grassroots Conservation Awards 2025” as part of its year-long celebration marking 35 years of conservation service.

The awards, instituted in two categories – Individual and Group – were finalized by a five-member jury comprising eminent experts from diverse fields, Aaranyak’s Associate Director and senior conservation biologist, Dr. Dipankar Lahkar, who is also the convenor of the award sub-committee, informed.

Both category winners will be felicitated with cash awards and citations at a special ceremony scheduled for September 9. In addition, the jury has selected several individuals and organizations for “Special Mentions” in recognition of their contributions to grassroots conservation.

Individual Category Awards

1. Late Meherun Nessa Memorial Grassroots Conservation Award – presented to Lakhan Teron from Kamrup (Metro).

oSpecial Mention: Dhrubajyoti Kalita from Nalbari.

2. Late Ananta Borah Memorial Grassroots Conservation Award – presented to Arup Shandilya from Kamrup (Metro).

oSpecial Mentions: Mridupaban Phukan from Tinsukia and Pramod Kalita from Kamrup (Metro).

3. Late Salina Sultana Memorial Grassroots Conservation Award – jointly presented to Pranjal Talukdar from Baksa and Tunu Basumatary from Kokrajhar.

oSpecial Mentions: Rajesh Dutta Baruah from Nalbari and Parineeta Singh from Kamrup (Metro).

Group Category Award

• Late Bipul Das Memorial Grassroots Conservation Award – presented to the Khonoma Nature Conservation and Tragopan Sanctuary (KNCTS), Nagaland.

o Special Mentions: Dhanshiri Shikaridanga Joint Forest Management Committee (JFMC), Udalguri and “Kumbhi Kagaz,” Kamrup (Metro).

The Jury

This year’s jury panel featured an eminent line-up:

• Dr. Jaideep Baruah, Director, Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC)

• Narayan Mahanta, former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Assam Government

• Pranay Bordoloi, senior journalist

• Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, noted conservation scientist and Executive Director of Aaranyak

• Dr. M. Firoz Ahmed, eminent conservation scientist and Director of Aaranyak

The Grassroots Conservation Award, instituted by Aaranyak, seeks to recognize unsung heroes and community groups across Northeast India who dedicate themselves to protecting biodiversity, forests, and ecosystems often under challenging circumstances.

This year’s awardees, spread across Assam, Nagaland, and beyond, embody the spirit of grassroots conservation—working tirelessly at the frontlines of nature protection with deep local commitment and community-driven approaches.