Conservation Efforts Of Assam’s 5828 Elephants Focused on World Elephant Day

Today marks World Elephant Day, a global observance dedicated to the protection and conservation of elephants. Since 2012, World Elephant Day has been celebrated annually to raise awareness about the urgent need to safeguard these majestic creatures and mitigate human-elephant conflicts worldwide.

The theme for World Elephant Day 2025 is “Matriarch & Memories”, emphasising the unique social structure of elephant herds led by a matriarch- an elder female elephant. Elephant memories and knowledge, including migratory routes and survival skills, are passed down from one generation to the next through the matriarch’s leadership. This ancestral knowledge helps elephants navigate traditional paths over generations.

Experts caution that obstacles like railways built on these migratory routes can cause distress among elephants and lead to tragic accidents. Several elephants have lost their lives after being hit by trains crossing their traditional paths.

Despite conflicts, elephants have a historic and cultural significance in human society. The bond between humans and elephants has been affectionate and respectful for centuries.

In Assam, the Kaziranga Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre has successfully treated and released a total of 200 elephants back into the wild to date. Dr. Bhaskar Choudhury, a leading veterinarian at the centre, emphasised the critical importance of fostering peaceful coexistence between humans and elephants amid rising conflicts. He stated that, "Elephant corridors must be maintained, and if these corridors and habitats are not properly protected, efforts toward elephant conservation will face significant challenges."

According to the survey report 2024, Assam is home to only about 5,500 to 6,000 elephants, a decline attributed largely to shrinking habitats. Dr. Choudhury highlighted that habitat loss and fragmentation remain key challenges threatening elephant populations in the region.

On a positive note for conservation efforts, recent surveys in January 2025 reported that Kaziranga National Park is home to 1,228 elephants. Nearby Karbi Anglong district hosts around 1,500 elephants. The Forest Department’s Arun Vignesh has recognized Kaziranga and Karbi Anglong as suitable habitats for sustaining elephant populations.

The expert called for increased public awareness and proactive measures to ensure the conservation of elephants. "There is a pressing need for collective efforts to protect these gentle giants and create sustainable solutions to human-elephant conflicts," he stated.

As World Elephant Day draws attention to these issues globally, Assam's situation underscores the urgency of safeguarding its remaining elephant population through habitat preservation, community engagement, and enhanced rescue operations.

Honoring Elephants: Manas Celebrates Conservation and Community

At Manas National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, World Elephant Day was celebrated with a special event at the main entrance of the Bansbari Range.

Organized by the Manas Forest Department, the event featured a range of activities dedicated to elephant conservation. Captive elephants in Manas were offered special treats such as bananas, apples, guava, and sugarcane, and their mahouts were presented with traditional garments as a token of appreciation.

Additionally, a quiz competition on elephants was held for students of Kebokhno High School, encouraging awareness and education among the younger generation.

Dr. C. Ramesh, Field Director of Manas National Park and Manas Tiger Project, participated in the event and shared insights in an interview with the media. He stated, “As every year, we are celebrating World Elephant Day here at Manas National Park. The park is home to over 1,700 wild elephants alongside 59 captive elephants. We have strengthened security measures to ensure the protection of these magnificent creatures.”

The event was also attended by Dr. Shashidhar Reddy, Deputy Field Director of Manas National Park, Ranger Barin Baro of the Bansbari Range, along with several distinguished guests and nature enthusiasts.

The celebration highlights Manas National Park’s ongoing commitment to elephant conservation and raising public awareness about the importance of protecting these gentle giants.

