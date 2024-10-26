Assam's Bibhab Talukdar Honored with Harry Messel Award for Conservation Leadership

Renowned conservation scientist Bibhab Kumar Talukdar from Assam has been awarded 'The Harry Messel Award' for Conservation Leadership by the Species Survival Commission (SSC) of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
The prestigious award was presented during the ongoing 5th IUCN SSC Leaders' Meeting, which has convened around 300 conservation experts to address the pressing issues of biodiversity loss and climate change.
Dr. Talukdar received this recognition for his significant contributions to species conservation both on the ground and through his leadership roles within the SSC. He has been an integral part of the IUCN SSC since 1991 and has served as the Chair of the Asian Rhino Specialist Group since 2008.
Under his stewardship, Talukdar has initiated three critical meetings of Asian Rhino Range States, starting with the first in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, in collaboration with the Indonesian Ministry of Forestry. These meetings aim to enhance conservation efforts for the three species of Asian rhinos across their range states. The second meeting took place in New Delhi, India, while the third was held in Chitwan National Park, Nepal, resulting in a joint declaration from the Asian Range States to secure the future of these species.
Dr. Talukdar is also the founder and CEO of Aaranyak, a premier biodiversity conservation organization based in Northeast India. Established in 1989 as a neighborhood nature club, Aaranyak has evolved into a leading conservation body under Talukdar’s dynamic leadership, now employing around 200 professionals and providing career opportunities for numerous young researchers and conservation biologists.
In recognition of his dedication to rhino conservation, the IUCN appointed him as the Chair of the Asian Rhino Specialist Group in 2008—a notable achievement for Assamese conservationists. He has also collaborated with Indonesian conservation agencies on the management of critically endangered Javan and Sumatran rhinos.
Talukdar has served on various important committees, including the Standing Committee of the National Board of Wildlife from 2007 to 2010 and the Project Elephant Steering Committee from 2010 to 2012. He played a key role in implementing the Indian Rhino Vision 2020, which successfully translocated 22 wild rhinos from Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary and Kaziranga National Park to Manas National Park between 2008 and 2022.
With over 70 scientific publications, including two co-authored papers in Science, and coordination of more than 60 projects over the last 25 years, Dr. Talukdar has made significant contributions to conservation research. He was also involved in the Millennium Ecosystem Assessment in the Eastern Himalayas from 2002 to 2004.