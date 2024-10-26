Assam's Bibhab Talukdar Honored with Harry Messel Award for Conservation Leadership

Under his stewardship, Talukdar has initiated three critical meetings of Asian Rhino Range States, starting with the first in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, in collaboration with the Indonesian Ministry of Forestry. These meetings aim to enhance conservation efforts for the three species of Asian rhinos across their range states. The second meeting took place in New Delhi, India, while the third was held in Chitwan National Park, Nepal, resulting in a joint declaration from the Asian Range States to secure the future of these species.