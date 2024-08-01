Gcc Guwahati Hosts 3-Day Summer Camp Focused on Environment and Animal Welfare

Gcc Guwahati, a leading Fitness and Wellness Institute in Zoo Tiniali, recently organized a 3-day Summer Camp for children from Class KG to Class IV. The camp featured a variety of fun and educational activities, including games, talent rounds, dance lessons, meditation, and yoga sessions, all designed to engage and entertain young participants.
While the camp was packed with enjoyable activities, its primary focus was on educating children about the environment and the animal kingdom. “We are already aware of the hazards that threaten us due to global warming and its consequences. Compassion towards animals is also an important lesson that we need to impart to our children in their formative years. In an era where digital gadgets and social media have robbed the innocence of childhood, this camp was a small attempt to redirect little ones towards a better tomorrow,” said GCC Guwahati in a statement.
The camp was organized in association with Midway Journey, an organization dedicated to environmental conservation, and Just Be Friendly (JBF), an NGO committed to animal welfare and rescue.
Siddharth Rasaily, an environmental activist representing Midway Journey, led an invigorating session where he imparted key lessons on environment conservation to the children. His session aimed to instill a sense of responsibility and awareness about the environment in the young participants.
Similarly, Dr. Sashanka Sekhar Dutta and his team from JBF captivated the children with innovative and engaging activities, emphasizing the importance of compassion towards animals. Their creative approach helped drive home the significance of animal welfare in a way that resonated with the children.
The Summer Camp was well-received, offering a blend of entertainment and education, and successfully raising awareness among young minds about crucial environmental and animal welfare issues.