Gcc Guwahati Hosts 3-Day Summer Camp Focused on Environment and Animal Welfare

While the camp was packed with enjoyable activities, its primary focus was on educating children about the environment and the animal kingdom. “We are already aware of the hazards that threaten us due to global warming and its consequences. Compassion towards animals is also an important lesson that we need to impart to our children in their formative years. In an era where digital gadgets and social media have robbed the innocence of childhood, this camp was a small attempt to redirect little ones towards a better tomorrow,” said GCC Guwahati in a statement.