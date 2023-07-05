Earth Witnesses Hottest Ever Day On July 3

The United States National Centers for Environmental Prediction informed that Monday, July 3 was the hottest day ever recorded globally.
Amid heat waves around the world, the average global temperature touched 17.01 degrees Celsius or 62.62 Fahrenheit which surpassed the previous highest of 16.92 degrees Celsius or 62.46 Fahrenheit recorded in August 2016.
In recent weeks, the southern US has been reeling from the effects of an intense heat dome. In China, an enduring heat wave continued with temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius or 95 Fahrenheit. North Africa also witnessed temperatures around 50 degrees Celsius or 122 Fahrenheit, reported Reuters.
Elsewhere, even Antarctica, which is supposedly in its winters, recorded anomalously high temperatures. Ukraine’s Vernadsky Research Base in the continent’s Argentine Islands broke its record for July temperatures recently registering 8.7 degrees Celsius or 47.6 Fahrenheit.
Friederike Otto, climate scientist with the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment at Britain’s Imperial College London said, “This is not a milestone we should be celebrating.”
She further said that it is a death sentence for the people and ecosystems.
Meanwhile, scientists have attributed the rise in temperatures to the combination of climate change along with an emerging El Nino pattern.
In a statement, Zeke Hausfather, a research scientist at Berkeley Earth said, “Unfortunately, it promises to only be the first in a series of new records set this year as increasing emissions of [carbon dioxide] and greenhouse gases coupled with a growing El Nino event push temperatures to new highs.”