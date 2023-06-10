Amid Scorching Heat, 30 Students Lose Consciousness in Cachar School

As many as 30 students from Bam Bidya Pith High School in Assam’s Cachar district fell unconscious inside their classrooms due to the scorching heat.
The sudden mass fainting spell created a chaotic and alarming situation within the school premises.
The unfortunate event unfolded during regular classes at the school on a sweltering Saturday. As temperatures soared, the extreme heat took a toll on the students, causing them to fall ill simultaneously.
According to sources, 22 students from Class 6 were among those who lost consciousness unexpectedly.
The immediate aftermath of the incident was marked by pandemonium within the school, as teachers and staff rushed to aid the affected students. Urgent measures were taken, and all the incapacitated students were promptly transported to a local hospital for medical attention.