Heavy Rainfall Predicted in Assam on June 8 and 9

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in several districts of Assam on Wednesday and Thursday (June 8 and 9).

The weather department has shared the weather forecast for two days according to which several districts in Assam will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall even as the State has been witnessing heavy downpour since past few days.

As per the IMD bulletin heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Darrang, Majuli, Cachar and Karimganj on June 8.

Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Cachar and Karimganj and extremely heavy rainfall in very likely to occur over Baksa on June 9.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam improved significantly on Sunday although over 40,700 people are still affected in two districts, said a report of ASDMA.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 40,700 people were suffering in Cachar and Morigaon districts.

Morigaon is the worst hit with over 30,400 people affected, followed by Cachar (10,300).

At present, 137 villages have been inundated and 6,029.50 hectares of farmlands damaged