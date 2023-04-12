Rare Hybrid Solar Eclipse Approaching | Know Date, Time, Place To Watch

The first solar eclipse of the year 2023 is almost upon us and it will not simply be a partial or a total solar eclipse. Rather, in a rare occurrence, parts of Pacific and Indian Ocean regions will witness a hybrid solar eclipse on April 20, 2023.

A solar eclipse is a phenomenon where the Sun, the Moon and the Earth all line up either fully or partially. Depending on their position and alignment, eclipses provide some unique and exciting view of either the Sun or the Moon.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), “A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth that either fully or partially blocks the Sun’s light in some areas.”

However, if you are wondering what a “Hybrid Solar Eclipse” is, then read along to find out.