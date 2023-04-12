Rare Hybrid Solar Eclipse Approaching | Know Date, Time, Place To Watch

The first solar eclipse of the year 2023 is almost upon us and it will not simply be a partial or a total solar eclipse. Rather, in a rare occurrence, parts of Pacific and Indian Ocean regions will witness a hybrid solar eclipse on April 20, 2023.
A solar eclipse is a phenomenon where the Sun, the Moon and the Earth all line up either fully or partially. Depending on their position and alignment, eclipses provide some unique and exciting view of either the Sun or the Moon.
According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), “A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth that either fully or partially blocks the Sun’s light in some areas.”
However, if you are wondering what a “Hybrid Solar Eclipse” is, then read along to find out.
What is Hybrid Solar Eclipse?
As the surface of the Earth is curved, sometimes an eclipse can shift between annular and total as the Moon’s shadow moves across the globe. This phenomenon is known as a hybrid solar eclipse. Apart from the hybrid solar eclipse on April 20, there will also be an annular solar eclipse later this year on October 14. In addition, there will be a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.
When will the rare “Hybrid Solar Eclipse” take place?
As per information from In-The-Sky.org, the hybrid solar eclipse will occur on April 20, 2023 and will be visible from 07:06 IST (01:36 UTC) to 12:29 IST (06:59 UTC).
Where will the “Hybrid Solar Eclipse” be visible from?
The hybrid total/annular solar eclipse will be visible from western Australia, East Timor and eastern Indonesia, as reported by In-The-Sky.org. It said, “The Moon will pass in front of the Sun, creating a hybrid total/annular solar eclipse visible from western Australia, East Timor and eastern Indonesia between 07:06 and 12:29 IST.”
According to Space.com, some skywatchers in the regions mentioned above will be able to see a total solar eclipse, while others will see a “ring of fire” annular eclipse. Moreover, there will be others still who will witness a partial solar eclipse, with the moon taking a bite out of a portion of the sun.
Space.com mentioned, “This hybrid solar eclipse will appear as a total or annular solar eclipse when viewed from western Australia from 10:29 pm to 10:35 pm EDT on April 19 (0299 to 0235 GMT on April 20), in East Timor from 11:19 pm to 11:22 pm EDT (0319 to 0322 GMT) and in Indonesia from 11:23 pm to 11:58 pm EDT (0323 to 0358 GMT).”
However, the phenomenon will be witnessed as a partial eclipse from many other countries, including the French Southern Territories, Papua New Guinea and the Marshall Islands, as mentioned by In-The-Sky.org.
Will it be visible from India?
The rare Hybrid Solar Eclipse phenomenon will be visible only in the regions mentioned above and it will not be visible from India and the United States.