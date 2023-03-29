Solar & Lunar Eclipses: When Is First Eclipse of 2023- Check Date, Timing Here

A total of three eclipses are going to happen this year, out of which two will be solar eclipses and the remaining one will be a lunar eclipse. In addition, there is one Penumbral eclipse of the Moon.

I-Annular–Total eclipse of the Sun

The first annular solar eclipse will take place in April 20, 2023.

As per the India Metrological Department (IMD), the solar eclipse will not be visible India.

Area of Visibility

The eclipse is visible in the region covering Antarctica, Australia, the South Indian Ocean, Indonesia, Philippines and the South Pacific Ocean.

II-Annular eclipse of the Sun

The second Annular eclipse will take place on October 14, 2023, Saturday.

Similar to the above the celestial event will not be visible in India.

Area of Visibility

The eclipse will be visible in the region covering Hawaii, North America, Central America, South America (except the southern tip), Azores, western edge of North Africa, the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean.

III- Partial eclipse of the Moon

On the other hand, the Partial eclipse of the Moon will take place on October 28, 2023, and will be visible from India.

Eclipse will be visible in the region covering the Western Pacific Ocean, Australia, Asia, Europe, Africa, eastern South America, north–eastern North America, the Atlantic Ocean, the Indian Ocean and the South Pacific Ocean.

The places from where the beginning of the umbral phase is visible at the time of moonset are Australia, the North Pacific Ocean and eastern parts of Russia.

The places from where the ending of the umbral phase is visible at the time of moonrise are the South Atlantic Ocean, the North Atlantic Ocean, eastern parts of Brazil and Canada.

Visibility in India: The eclipse is visible from beginning to end from all places of India.

A ‘penumbral’ lunar eclipse will take place on the night of May 5, which will be visible in India.

Note : - A penumbral eclipse of the Moon is not to be taken as an eclipse of the Moon in the ordinary sense,as the Moon is not covered by the real shadow of the Earth during such an eclipse.