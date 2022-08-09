IMD Issues Red Alert in Several Districts of Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai city and its suburbs.

Heavy rains coupled with strong lash of winds hit Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday morning, leading to inundation in some low-lying areas.

Intense to very intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai,Thane and Palghar.

It has also predicted a possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city.

It has also issued a Red alert for Palghar, Raigad, Nashik, Pune, Gondia, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur for heavy downpours today.

Meanwhile, a high tide hit Marine Drive in Mumbai early this morning.

The local trains, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, and bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were running with a delay of 5 to 15 minutes, said civic officials.