Another Round of Assam-Mizoram Border Talks Today

The top officials of Assam and Mizoram will hold another round of talks on Tuesday (August 9) in Aizawl to solve the decades-old border dispute.

Home minister Lalchamliana will lead the Mizoram delegation for the meeting with Assam minister Atul Bora-led team. Lalchamliana’s ministerial colleague, Lalruatkima and Assam minister Ashok Singhal will also be a part of the discussions.

The border talks will take place at Aijal Club at 2.30 pm.

The two sides will address a press conference after the talks. They last held talks in person in August 2021 in the aftermath of a violent border clash in July. Two rounds of virtual meetings were held in April when the two sides agreed to take the negotiations to a higher level. Assam framed modalities for the fresh talks.

Notably, Assam and Mizoram share a 164.6 km boundary, which has been disputed since demarcations in 1875 and 1933. Mizoram has insisted on the demarcation under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation in 1875, which covers areas now under Assam, while Assam on maintaining those made in 1933.

At least six policemen and a civilian were killed and around 60 people injured in the clash in July last year when police forces of the states exchanged fire along the disputed border.

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga and his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma, discussed the border issue in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi in November last year and agreed to form panels to resolve the dispute. The two agreed to have chief minister-level talks.