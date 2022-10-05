IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Over Coastal Andhra Pradesh In Coming Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming two-three days.

The head of IMD's Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre stated that a trough is standing over Andhra Pradesh which would cause rainfall in the state for the next few days.

"A trough is now standing over Andhra Pradesh coast. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in the coming three days on the north and south coasts of Andhra Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected on October 5 (today) over north coastal Andhra Pradesh," Sunanda Moka, Head of IMD's Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre said.

She further said that a low-pressure area was developing over the west-central Bay of Bengal and is moving in the west-northwestward direction.